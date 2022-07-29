Metaverse in Fashion Market to Record a 30.5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Growing Number of Fashion Brands Entering the Metaverse Platform to Boost Growth - Technavio

Metaverse in Fashion Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the metaverse in the fashion market is the growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform. Metaverse platforms have the potential to transform the online shopping experience. Fashion brands, especially clothing apparel brands, are largely dependent on attractive labels and branding for sales. Clothing apparel brands are using metaverse platforms to enhance brand awareness. In December 2021, Nike Inc. announced its acquisition of RTFKT Inc. (a company that makes digital sneakers) to expand its market base through metaverse during the forecast period. In April 2022, with a joint collaboration, Nike and RTFKT launched a virtual sneaker named RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis CRYPTOKICKS collection. These virtual product launches will help improve brand awareness and consumer interaction. The growing presence of fashion brands on metaverse will drive the growth of the market focus.





Metaverse in Fashion Market - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse in the fashion market report is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and Platform (computer, mobile, and headset)

Regional Highlights - 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for metaverse in fashion in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The presence of key vendors such as Meta Platforms, Inc. and NVIDIA Corp., growing investments in AR technology from key vendors, a rise in the adoption of applications that are technologically advanced, and strong research activities to increase the application of metaverse will facilitate the metaverse in fashion market growth in North America over the forecast period.





Metaverse in Fashion Market - Vendor Analysis:

The metaverse in the fashion market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc



Active Theory LLC



adidas AG



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd



ByteDance Ltd.



Gap Inc.



Globant SA



Infosys Ltd.



Kering SA



Magic Leap Inc.



Meta Platforms Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



Mobiloitte Technologies



NetEase Inc.



NexTech AR Solutions Corp.



Nike Inc.



NVIDIA Corp.



Queppelin



Roblox Corp.



Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Metaverse in Fashion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Gap Inc., Globant SA, Infosys Ltd., Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 Globant SA

10.5 Kering SA

10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 NVIDIA Corp.

10.10 Queppelin

10.11 Roblox Corp.

10.12 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

