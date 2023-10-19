Metaverse in FMCG Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by a growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "metaverse in FMCG market by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the metaverse in FMCG market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 2.11 billion

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in FMCG Market

The growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform is a key factor driving market growth. FMCG brands, especially beverage brands, are largely dependent on attractive labels and branding for sales. The Coca-Cola Company, AnheuserBusch Companies, LLC., and PepsiCo are some of the biggest brands in the world showing interest in the metaverse market. To improve brand awareness, alcohol brands are making use of the Multiverse Platforms. For example, the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte by The Coke Company in April 2022, a new Virtual Drink on the Metaverse Platform. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

Market Challenge

The privacy and security concerns over metaverse are significant challenges restricting market growth. The metaverse collects and processes a great deal of data on users and the environment. The user's data from his social networking account and phones may be accessible by Metaverse, which could pose a threat to privacy. Moreover, if hackers have access to a user's device, they can also threaten the user's privacy. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period

The metaverse in FMCG market has been segmented by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The metaverse in FMCG market share growth by the computers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the growing internet penetration. Although mobile access to websites is widespread across the world, computer segments account for a significant portion of total time spent on web pages. Customers can access a wide range of FMCG products on metaverse platforms, compare prices rapidly, and buy products on metaverse platforms in the comfort of their own home desktop computers. As a result, it is possible to browse through a wide variety of products by the big FMCG brands such as Coca-Cola and Unilever plc without visiting their retail stores. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period
  • 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. 

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Metaverse In FMCG Market:

Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc.

Metaverse In FMCG Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%

Market Growth 2022-2026

USD 2.11 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

