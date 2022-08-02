Metaverse In FMCG Market to Record a 20.5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Autodesk Inc.& Decentraland - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 03:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse In FMCG Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The metaverse in FMCG market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 21.8%. Technavio categorizes the metaverse in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse in the FMCG market during the forecast period.
Metaverse In FMCG Market - Vendor Analysis
The metaverse in the FMCG market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities and partnerships to compete in the market. The metaverse in the FMCG market report also offers information on several key vendors, including Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc. among others.
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers solutions for metaverse in the FMCG market that allows people to collaborate and interact with places, and things using Revit, Forge, Unity, Azure, Decentraland, and web technologies.
Metaverse In FMCG Market - Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the global metaverse in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market growth is the growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform.FMCG brands, especially, beverage brands, are largely dependent on attractive labels and branding for sales. Big brands such as The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC., and PepsiCo. are showing interest in the metaverse market. Alcohol brands are using metaverse platforms to enhance brand awareness. For instance, In April 2022, The Coca-Cola Co. launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a new virtual drink for the metaverse platform. The virtual product launches will help improve brand awareness and drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global metaverse in FMCG industry growth are the privacy and security concerns over the metaverse. Metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Metaverse can access the personal data of users from the user's social networking accounts and phones and may pose a threat to their privacy. The privacy of users can also be threatened if hackers gain access to the user's device. There are many privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears. These glasses automatically screen and process the user's environment, which violates the privacy of the user and those around them.
The metaverse in the FMCG market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- Regional Highlight - 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for metaverse in FMCG in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse in FMCG market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for revenue generation, Although a majority of users across the globe have mobile access, the total time spent on websites is majorly dominated by the computer segment.
|
Metaverse In FMCG Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Computer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Computer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Headset - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Headset - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Autodesk Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Autodesk Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Autodesk Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Decentraland
- Exhibit 98: Decentraland - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Decentraland - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Decentraland - Key offerings
- 10.5 KINAHANS META
- Exhibit 101: KINAHANS META - Overview
- Exhibit 102: KINAHANS META - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: KINAHANS META - Key offerings
- 10.6 Matterport Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Matterport Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Matterport Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Matterport Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Matterport Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 113: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Unity Software Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Unity Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Unity Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Unity Software Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 126: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
