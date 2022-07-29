Metaverse in Healthcare Market to grow at a CAGR of 33.83% by 2026, Advantages of Metaverse in Healthcare to Boost Growth - Technavio

Metaverse In Healthcare Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the metaverse in the healthcare market is the advantages of a metaverse in healthcare.

A key driver for the increasing adoption of a metaverse in healthcare is that metaverse solutions eliminate issues that arise because of human errors and fatigue, which, in turn, results in improved quality of services across the healthcare industry. Software and hardware systems are not prone to committing the same kind of errors as people, such as loss of focus, and therefore, these systems provide a consistent level of accuracy and quality output. Any deviation from the care plan of a patient can be easily detected and rectified with the implementation of a metaverse in healthcare solutions.

With the growing focus on patient-centricity and the increasing importance of the patient experience in the healthcare industry, there is an increasing demand for metaverse in healthcare solutions for effective patient service management. Thus, owing to the benefits, metaverse in healthcare has been significantly gaining importance, especially in North America and Europe .

Market Challenges -

The infrastructural and integration issues will be a major challenge for the metaverse in the healthcare market.

The practical implementation of metaverse solutions requires access to high-speed and high-bandwidth Internet. Any issue such as connectivity, lack of electricity, or slow network may lead to system downtime and hamper business productivity. This is a key challenge for effectively implementing advanced systems in the healthcare industry, especially in developing countries.

The pharmaceutical supply chain of healthcare supplies, which plays a key role in the healthcare industry, is complex and involves different hardware, legacy systems, and data management, making system integration across the supply chain extremely complicated. Therefore, the implementation of a metaverse in healthcare is hampered by various infrastructural and system integration issues.

Metaverse In Healthcare Market - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse in the healthcare market report is segmented by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Highlights - 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metaverse in healthcare in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The advanced and matured technology landscape across the healthcare industry, specifically in the developed countries will facilitate the metaverse in healthcare market growth in North America over the forecast period. The metaverse in healthcare market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for metaverse in healthcare in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The advanced and matured technology landscape across the healthcare industry, specifically in the developed countries will facilitate the metaverse in healthcare market growth in over the forecast period. The metaverse in healthcare market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Revenue Generating Segment -The hardware segment of the global metaverse in the healthcare market comprises head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensors, motion-tracking systems, and haptic devices. The hardware segment of the global metaverse in the healthcare market dominates due to its high volumes of manufacturing. Considering the intense competition in developing augmented and virtual reality (VR) solutions, manufacturers are developing technologically advanced devices which will combine edge and quantum computing and robotics that can be synchronized with other devices. The hardware segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the software segment during the forecast period.

Metaverse In Healthcare Market - Vendor Analysis

The metaverse in the healthcare market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring or entering partnerships with small vendors to expand their product portfolios to compete in the market.

3D Systems Corp.



8chili Inc.



AccuVein Inc.



BioflightVR



CAE Inc.



Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Eon Reality Inc.



ImmersiveTouch Inc.



Intuitive Surgical Inc.



Koninklijke Philips NV



Medical Realities Ltd.



Microsoft Corp.



MindMaze SA



Oodles Technologies



Siemens AG



Sky gate



UnitedHealth Group Inc.



Wipro Ltd.



WorldViz Inc.

Metaverse In Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Systems Corp.

10.4 8chili Inc.

10.5 AccuVein Inc.

10.6 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oodles Technologies

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Wipro Ltd.

10.12 WorldViz Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

