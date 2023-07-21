Metaverse in Healthcare Market to grow at a CAGR of 34.92% by 2027 | Advantages of Metaverse in Healthcare Market to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse in healthcare market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,624.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 34.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The metaverse in the healthcare market in the region is primarily driven by the advanced and mature technology landscape across the healthcare industry. The rising healthcare spending and rising digitization in North America are also boosting this growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization and increasing disposable income in North American countries are expected to increase the adoption of the healthcare metaverse across the regional healthcare industry during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2023-2027

Metaverse In Healthcare Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by component (hardware and software), application (medical and surgical training, diagnosis and treatments, pre and post-surgery planning, remote monitoring, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The hardware segment of the global metaverse in the healthcare market comprises head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensors, motion-tracking systems, and haptic devices. The hardware segment of the global metaverse in the healthcare market dominates due to its high volumes of manufacturing. Considering the intense competition in developing augmented and virtual reality (VR) solutions, manufacturers are developing technologically advanced devices which will combine edge and quantum computing and robotics that can be synchronized with other devices. The hardware segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the software segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market size (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Metaverse In Healthcare Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the metaverse is the advantages of metaverse in healthcare market.

A key driver for the increasing adoption of a metaverse in healthcare is that metaverse solutions eliminate issues that arise because of human errors and fatigue, which, in turn, results in improved quality of services across the healthcare industry. Software and hardware systems are not prone to committing the same kind of errors as people, such as loss of focus, and therefore, these systems provide a consistent level of accuracy and quality output. Any deviation from the care plan of a patient can be easily detected and rectified with the implementation of a metaverse in healthcare solutions.

With the growing focus on patient-centricity and the increasing importance of the patient experience in the healthcare industry, there is an increasing demand for metaverse in healthcare solutions for effective patient service management. Thus, owing to the benefits, metaverse in healthcare has been significantly gaining importance, especially in North America and Europe .

Market Trends -

The growing implementation of metaverse in healthcare is an emerging market trend.

Effective implementation of metaverse solutions can reduce the time and money required to test and diagnose a wide variety of disorders and diseases. In February 2022 , Apollo Hospitals Group announced a collaboration with 8chili Inc. to enable the engagement of the company in the metaverse.

, Apollo Hospitals Group announced a collaboration with 8chili Inc. to enable the engagement of the company in the metaverse. Hence, the growing implementation of metaverse in healthcare is expected to propel the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Challenges -

The infrastructural and integration issues will be a major challenge for the metaverse in the healthcare market.

The practical implementation of metaverse solutions requires access to high-speed and high-bandwidth Internet. Any issue such as connectivity, lack of electricity, or slow network may lead to system downtime and hamper business productivity. This is a key challenge for effectively implementing advanced systems in the healthcare industry, especially in developing countries.

The pharmaceutical supply chain of healthcare supplies, which plays a key role in the healthcare industry, is complex and involves different hardware, legacy systems, and data management, making system integration across the supply chain extremely complicated. Therefore, the implementation of metaverse in healthcare is hampered by various infrastructural and system integration issues.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Metaverse In Healthcare Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metaverse in healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metaverse in healthcare market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metaverse in healthcare market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in healthcare market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metaverse in e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85,885.22 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), technology (AR and VR, blockchain, mixed reality, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle east and Africa). The growing popularity of AR technology is notably driving the metaverse in e-commerce market growth.

The metaverse in fashion market size is expected to increase to USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers metaverse in fashion market segmentation by platform (computer, mobile, and headset) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform is notably driving the metaverse in fashion market growth.

Metaverse In Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,624.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

