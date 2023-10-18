Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry to grow by USD 188.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growth Driven by increasing demand for AR and VR technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "metaverse market in travel and tourism industry by application (AR, blockchain, VR, MR, and XR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry between 2022 and 2026 is USD 188.24 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is a key factor driving the market growth. The use of VR and AR technology, both for professional and personal purposes, is becoming increasingly popular with customers. Metaverse is a mixed reality mashup of VR and AR, which can be accessed on an unlimited basis compared to normal VR programs. In addition, the value of AR on the global market should probably be enhanced by wearables technology platforms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The privacy and security concerns over the metaverse are significant challenges restricting market growth. Although enterprises and organizations constantly strive to improve their IT security systems, users of the metaverse are still concerned about data protection as well as safety. A vast amount of information about users and the environment is being collected and processed in this metaverse. As such, the issue of personal data protection is a major challenge in the global market. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry has been segmented by application (AR, blockchain, VR, MR, and XR) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The metaverse market share growth in travel and tourism industry by the AR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is projected to be driven by factors such as new product launches and a rising acceptance of AR in other application areas, e.g., metaverse. Another factor that contributes to segment growth is the growing use of AR navigation for technological destination tours, as well as a growing trend towards AR applications in improving transit within cities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Metaverse Market in Travel And Tourism Industry:

Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR

