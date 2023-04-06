Metaverse market size to grow by USD 1,152.35 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the use of 5G - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the metaverse market estimates that the market will register an incremental growth of USD 1,152.35 billion, at a CAGR of 40.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market is driven by the increasing smartphone penetration and the use of 5G. The rapid adoption of smartphones at home and workplaces has created a demand for 5G services. It has also increased the number of online shoppers and social media users. Thus, with the increased adoption of smartphones, the demand for different apps and online shopping is expected to rise. Also, the increasing availability of 5G will evoke businesses such as e-commerce and finance businesses to adopt advanced technologies, including metaverse, to enhance the experience of users. All these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market

Metaverse Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The global metaverse market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, several vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence. Most vendors are innovating their existing products or introducing new product lines to sustain the market competition. The market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer buying pattern affects vendor performance in the market. Also, changes in consumer preferences, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends will affect vendor performance.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Accenture Plc - The company offers Meatverse Continuum with 2D or 3D commerce, digital twins, blockchain AR, and extended reality.

- The company offers Meatverse Continuum with 2D or 3D commerce, digital twins, blockchain AR, and extended reality. Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd. - The company offers metaverse called Pixelynx Inc. for gaming companies.

- The company offers metaverse called Pixelynx Inc. for gaming companies. ByteDance Ltd. - The company offers metaverse applications such as Douyin, Toutiao, TikTok, Xigua video, and Helo.

- The company offers metaverse applications such as Douyin, Toutiao, TikTok, Xigua video, and Helo. Decentraland - The company offers Worlds for personal 3D space in the metaverse.

- The company offers Worlds for personal 3D space in the metaverse. Active Theory LLC

CL Educate Ltd

Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

GoMeta Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mobiloitte Technologies

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Metaverse Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Metaverse Market 2023-2027: Key Trend

Rising consumer adoption of online gaming will further propel the growth of the market. Metaverse is backed by emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and 3D visualization. These help in creating an immersive visual experience for end-users in the gaming industry. Many online gamers that played multiplayer video games are increasingly gravitating toward the metaverse. The metaverse engages gamers by creating a virtual environment that is a digital replication of the real world. With the increasing use of advanced gaming technologies, changing consumer entertainment choices, and rising income levels, the market is anticipated to expand in the gaming sector. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Metaverse Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Device

VR or AR Devices



Computing Devices

The market growth in the VR or AR devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes the use of headsets, smart glasses, and lenses for interaction in the metaverse platform. Factors such as new product launches and the rising adoption of AR/VR in various applications are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, new product launches and acquisitions by vendors to expand their market presence will positively influence segment growth.

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

The hardware segment accounted for the maximum growth in the market in 2022. The increasing adoption of AR/VR headsets, smart glasses, and lenses is driving the growth of the segment. The segment will also be driven by the increased use of smartphones and other devices for financial transactions.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to several prominent vendors such as Meta Platforms, Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Microsoft Corp. In addition, factors such as rising investments in AR technologies, adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, and increased R&D in the metaverse are driving the growth of the regional market.

Metaverse Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse market vendors

Related Reports:

The metaverse in e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 85,885.22 million . The market is segmented by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), technology (AR and VR, blockchain, mixed reality, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle east and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), technology (AR and VR, blockchain, mixed reality, and others), and geography (APAC, , , , and Middle east and ). The metaverse in entertainment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 33,323.31 million . The market is segmented by end-user (film production, music labels, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Metaverse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,152.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 39.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., CL Educate Ltd, Decentraland, Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., GoMeta Inc., Infosys Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NexTech AR Solutions Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Unity Software Inc., Wilkins Avenue AR, and Roblox Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

