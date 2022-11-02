METAVERSE PLATFORM VRJAM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TO PROVIDE REVOLUTIONARY NEW SPACES FOR LIVE SHOWS & EVENTS

ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS WITH ANIMAL CONCERTS, POLYGON STUDIOS, MARS4, AND NATIVE CRYPTOCURRENCY LAUNCH

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first multiverse platform able to provide real-time live virtual events and concerts, award-winning metaverse entertainment platform VRJAM , is officially launching today and anyone can now access the platform by going to www.VRJAM.com . VRJAM uses real-time motion capture technology and VFX to enable creators to provide the most real live experience that's available in a virtual world today. These unique abilities will now open the potential for brands and performers to host live events in the metaverse unlike ever before.

Recent partnerships with major companies and brands, such as interactive metaverse concert streamer Animal Concerts , Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon , NASA data-based Martian 3D mapping company Mars4 , the launch of their native cryptocurrency VRJAM Coin , and an investment awarded by the creators of Fortnite, Epic Games ' prestigious MegaGrants program, all further highlight the vast potential and capabilities that VRJAM can provide.

VRJAM have partnered with leading Web3 music powerhouse Animal Concerts to bring some of the world's biggest music artists to the VRJAM platform inside a magical, custom built virtual events space. The 'Animal Concerts Villa' is an opulent Grecian mansion, created by VRJAM's award winning 3D graphics team to host live events and shows from Animal Concert's community of celebrity clients. To launch this remarkable metaverse events venue, a celebrity partner will present a concert performance within the space that will eclipse any live music event that has happened to date in the immersive technology space.

Using the power of VRJAM's real-time motion capture technology, an artist's physical movements, voice and presence will be projected live into the metaverse, and the performance will manifest in real life and inside the Animal Concerts Villa, simultaneously. The musician will exist within the Animal Concerts venue as a high quality 3D avatar created using technology from VRJAM's partners, Ready Player Me, the global market leaders in avatar creation technology.

VRJAM also recently announced its partnership with Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon to build Planet Polygon, a new immersive live events space within VRJAM's platform. With Polygon's expertise in blockchain solutions and VRJAM's advanced virtual world-building in the metaverse, the two will create a state-of-the-art interactive branded virtual arena for gaming, music, and e-sports fans around the world to share unforgettable experiences.

Another recent partner VRJAM has teamed up with is NASA data-based 3D mapping company Mars4 to build the Mars Block 398 plot in the metaverse. Mars4 simulates a 3D map of the Martian terrain based on NASA Mars data, similar to a Google Earth 3D map of Mars. After the development of the plot, the two parties will jointly build it into an integrated community gathering club on Mars, with a complete VR experience, panoramic view, and real-time chat, interactive (3D) game objects, galleries, meeting rooms, huge open spaces for performances and collaborative events.

Another tremendous feat that further highlights VRJAM's unique offering is the recent awarding of an investment from the creators of Fortnite, Epic Games via their prestigious MegaGrants Program. As tens of thousands of the gaming industries' top companies at the forefront of technology are considered for this award and previous winners include Pixar Animation Studios, this is a crowning achievement for the newly launched platform.

Starting November 2, VRJAM has launched and is now available for anyone to access via PC, and for the optimal virtual experience, it is Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 compatible, to interact with people around the world. It's a revolutionary real-time platform for virtual events and immersive content creation. By utilizing Web3 technologies, combined with their team's expertise and passion, VRJAM offers users next-generation solutions for live performances in the multiverse. VRJAM empowers creators, platform owners, and brands to design and realize interactive, immersive experiences that not only leave their audiences awestruck by their beauty but inspired and eager for more.

VRJAM's multiverse platform offers solutions for true live performance using technology that is years ahead of other similar platforms. It provides unsurpassed user experience and offers fans an array of unique features, including:

A persistent 'always on' virtual world with a variety of live events happening every day

A platform for the creation and rendering of revolutionary new types of NFTs

A space for direct-to-fan engagement and the creation of 'fan experience' Esports

Powered by native in-game cryptocurrency ' VRJAM Coin '

' ' A digital solution to empower game streams and Esports to exist in the multiverse

A platform for the distribution and monetization of avatars, NFTs and recorded content from professional players, and spectators

Starting today you can dive into the virtual world of VRJAM by visiting www.vrjam.com . VRJAM was founded in 2017 with a vision to combine blockchain and immersive technology to transform the human experience in digital space. Today, VRJAM is an immersive, live experience platform built on the Matic blockchain designed to magnify the connectedness of human beings in virtual space. It will help transform the metaverse for the better and create new ways to enhance and value the human experience.

DOWNLOAD HI-RES PHOTO

MEDIA CONTACT FOR ALL VRJAM PRESS INQUIRIES:

Miller PR

[email protected]

ABOUT VRJAM

VRJAM is an award winning real-time platform powered by XR technology for virtual events and immersive content creation. Their software solution empowers creators and brands to offer fans inspiring immersive experiences that redefine fan engagement within the Web3 environment. Over the last 3 years the platform has empowered some of the world's leading content creators, celebrities, artists and culture brands to redefine fan experience in digital space. These experiences are monetized using VRJAM's native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin and also by way of the creation of revolutionary new types of NFT's that are native to the virtual world of VRJAM. The live experience features of the platform combine with an elegant blockchain smart contract network and feature set to create new ways for brands and content creators to render digital content and engage with fans thereby offering new revenue streams and business models inside the metaverse. VRJAM's community of partners, advisors and investors includes some of the leading brands in the blockchain space including Polygon, and Gate.io as well as an array of top tier consumer brands including the world's leading game developer, Epic Games. The VRJAM advisory board is made up of a team of gaming, film and entertainment industry veterans including hip-hop pioneer Arabian Prince (founding member of N.W.A), electronic music industry veteran Jonas Tempel (Beatport Co-Founder), Scott Hagen, CEO of heritage turntable and music hardware brand, Victrola and Susan Paley (CEO of DropLabs & former EVP of Beats By Dre). They are also joined by Steve Satterthwaite (Managing Partner at Red Light Management), film industry legend Richard Widgery (CEO of Take4D), tech specialist Robert Boehm (VP of Photon Engine) and Andrea Chang (Partner at leading web3 VC, NGC Ventures).

Connect With VRJAM: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Discord

SOURCE VRJAM