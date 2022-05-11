Metaverse Real Estate Market Size to Grow by USD 5.37 billion | 41% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

May 11, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse real estate market size is expected to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period. A majority of the market growth will come from the enterprise end-user segment.
Market Driver
The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency is driving the growth of the global metaverse in real estate market. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People who access metaverse platforms can buy, sell, or lease the real estate land. In addition, the growing application of cryptocurrencies such as NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin in purchasing digital assets is generating an interest among end-users, especially enterprises. Such cryptocurrencies offer higher accessibility to the virtual real estate sector. Buyers can instantly visit metaverse virtual plots to purchase virtually instead of visiting a physical site. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the demand for metaverse real estate during the forecast period.
Major Metaverse Real Estate Companies:
- Axie Infinity
- Cryptovoxels
- Decentraland Foundation
- Linden Lab
- ShibaLand LLC
- Somnium Space LTD.
- SuperWorld Inc.
- TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.
- The Sandbox
- The Voxel Agents
- Tokens.com
- Uplandme Inc.
Metaverse Real Estate Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Enterprises - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026
Metaverse Real Estate Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers and a growing number of big brands purchasing virtual lands will drive the metaverse real estate market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the metaverse market in real estate in North America.
Revenue-generating End-user Segment
The enterprises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The metaverse real estate market has started to grow significantly, with an increase in the number of large enterprises such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor that will drive the growth of the enterprise end-user segment.
Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.37 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
90.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
