Metaverse Real Estate Market to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Growing Popularity of Mixed Reality & Cryptocurrency| Technavio

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our metaverse real estate market report covers the following areas:

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global metaverse in real estate market growth is the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy the real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others. In addition, the growing application of cryptocurrencies such as NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin in purchasing digital assets is creating interest in end-users, especially enterprises. For instance, such cryptocurrencies offer greater accessibility to the virtual real estate sector. Instead of visiting a physical site, buyers can instantly visit metaverse virtual plots to purchase virtually. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the demand for the global metaverse real estate market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the metaverse industry growth in real estate is the uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse. The valuation of virtual lands depends on the scarcity and location of the land. However, the relation between virtual land price and these factors is still in doubt, as virtual land price does not follow the pricing pattern of the physical world. Therefore, the value of digital assets, including metaverse real estate, would basically depend on how the buyers perceive their price, thereby leading to fluctuations. Until now, the market has been witnessing participation from enterprise end-users. However, a fluctuation in metaverse land price may restrict the investment scope from price-sensitive consumers, thus negatively impacting the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Enterprises



Individuals

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The metaverse real estate market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the number of big giants such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world, the metaverse real estate market has started to flourish. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor driving the growth of the enterprise end-user segment.

share growth by the will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the number of big giants such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world, the metaverse real estate market has started to flourish. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor driving the growth of the enterprise end-user segment. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in real estate in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers and a growing number of big brands purchasing virtual lands will facilitate the metaverse real estate market growth in North America over the forecast period

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse real estate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse real estate market vendors

Related Reports:

The metaverse market share is expected to increase by USD 677.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 33.26%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 677.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 33.26%. The multefire market share is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55%. Download a free sample now!

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 90.74 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

*** 7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency

*8.1.2 Rise in the number of big brands entering the market

*8.1.3 Growing number of land purchases on metaverse

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse

*8.2.2 Threat from cyberattacks

*8.2.3 Legal and Regulatory Challenges associated with the market

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Growing number of virtual land acquisition

*8.4.2 Growing number of new start-ups

*8.4.3 Rising market penetration in developing economies

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**10.3 Cryptovoxels

*Exhibit 89: Cryptovoxels - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Cryptovoxels - Product / Service

*Exhibit 91: Cryptovoxels - Key offerings

**10.4 Decentraland Foundation

*Exhibit 92: Decentraland Foundation - Overview

*Exhibit 93: Decentraland Foundation - Product / Service

*Exhibit 94: Decentraland Foundation - Key offerings

**10.5 Linden Lab

*Exhibit 95: Linden Lab - Overview

*Exhibit 96: Linden Lab - Product / Service

*Exhibit 97: Linden Lab - Key offerings

**10.6 Somnium Space LTD.

*Exhibit 98: Somnium Space LTD. - Overview

*Exhibit 99: Somnium Space LTD. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 100: Somnium Space LTD. - Key offerings

**10.7 SuperWorld Inc.

*Exhibit 101: SuperWorld Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 102: SuperWorld Inc. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 103: SuperWorld Inc. - Key offerings

**10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

*Exhibit 104: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Overview

*Exhibit 105: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 106: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Key offerings

**10.9 The Sandbox

*Exhibit 107: The Sandbox - Overview

*Exhibit 108: The Sandbox - Product / Service

*Exhibit 109: The Sandbox - Key offerings

**10.10 The Voxel Agents

*Exhibit 110: The Voxel Agents - Overview

*Exhibit 111: The Voxel Agents - Product / Service

*Exhibit 112: The Voxel Agents - Key offerings

**10.11 Tokens.com

*Exhibit 113: Tokens.com - Overview

*Exhibit 114: Tokens.com - Product / Service

*Exhibit 115: Tokens.com - Key offerings

**10.12 Uplandme Inc.

*Exhibit 116: Uplandme Inc. - Overview

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio