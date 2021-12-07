Metaverse Revolutionizing GameFi: UFO Gaming

The Dark Metaverse is the project's closed-loop ecosystem, enabling players to challenge themselves with different levels of P2E games. Each game will be dedicated to one planet in its own sub-economy of the entire Dark Metaverse. Compared to traditional games, UFO Gaming's Metaverse allows the community to directly earn revenue from their games through their virtual land economy.

UFO Gaming: Quickly Gaining Traction

The team behind UFO Gaming have wasted no time in ensuring the Dark Metaverse becomes a serious player in the P2E industry. Early last month, they announced that they would be Technology Sponsors at Chainlink's prestigious Fall Hackathon 2021 , alongside other industry veterans such as EY, Google Cloud, and FileCoin. They also recently became the first ever GameFi company to sponsor an E-Sports tournament , hosted by Twitch giants Apryze and Nokokopuffs with a $10k cash pool at stake.

To prioritize value for community members, UFO Gaming began with a 'fair launch', having released 50% of the supply on Uniswap for anyone to buy and burnt the other 50% of supply forever. UFO Gaming is the first project to initiate a truly unique multichain metaverse with tangible benefits, providing players with digital assets that include NFTs in the form of in-game assets, virtual land, and monetary value. $UFO holders can enjoy benefits that range from dividends, advanced event notifications, community participation, and much more.

Project Strides & Speculation

Their first launch is an RPG style game called Super Galactic, in which gamers are able to form clans, mint characters, and complete quests in the UFO Gaming metaverse. Unlike traditional blockchain projects, the Dark Metaverse in UFO Gaming is multichain, which unlocks a whole new universe of possibilities.

Speculation comparing the gaming studio to the team behind Axie Infinity is only natural, and given the success of the latter, it's clear there's an appetite in the market for P2E games that are providing gamers with concrete value.

With lofty targets to partner with AAA studios and multiple prestigious partnerships already under their belt, market sentiment for $UFO has risen steadily - and if their progress is anything to go by, will continue to do so for the considerable future.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming is an independent gaming company, developing blockchain games within an ever expanding ecosystem. Players come together to create their own clans, own and trade virtual land, and earn NFTs and cryptocurrency, all within the Dark Metaverse.

UFO Gaming seeks to bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional mobile and PC games, offering unprecedented player opportunities within the P2E realm. The Dark Metaverse is a closed loop ecosystem that will consist of P2E games with breedable, in-game NFTs that allow users to receive revenue. By utilizing the decentralized mechanics of blockchain, UFO Gaming enables any player to earn while playing, creating a new paradigm in the gaming industry.

