MetaverseME Set to Transform Web3 Gaming via the Hedera EVM, partnering with thirdweb and the HBAR Foundation

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaverseME , the platform empowering users and creators to explore their digital selves through connected experiences, is bringing its ecosystem of products to the Hedera EVM to turbocharge gaming on the network. This begins with the introduction of the ME! GamerID and ME! Avatar App.

Built on the Hedera EVM in partnership with thirdweb, a pioneering tech platform for building NFT and Web3 apps, the ME! GamerID is a single sign-on account that seamlessly integrates with the Hedera EVM and offers a gasless Web3 wallet experience — laying the foundations for fluid, seamless gaming and in-game digital asset interoperability across the Hedera EVM.

ME! GamerID addresses current challenges within the Hedera ecosystem for gaming, including friction around NFT association and wallet creation. Further, MetaverseME's custom NFT minting solution makes it financially viable for free-to-play games to deploy on the Hedera network.

In addition, the ME! GamerID is designed to seamlessly integrate with other game studios, enabling multiple games and ecosystems to interconnect. This collaborative strategy unlocks a significantly larger ecosystem than a single developer using a walled garden approach could independently achieve.

"For years, the dream of Web3 Gaming and Metaverse initiatives has been frictionless interoperability across multiple virtual realms," said Alex Russman, VP of the Consumer Engagement Fund at the HBAR Foundation. "In addition to the uplift to the Hedera EVM, this vision is also delivered by MetaverseME and thirdweb as users will experience their digital assets being recognized and visualized in Dapps across an expanding ecosystem, and developers will have both the technical tooling and economic incentives to support IP and UGC delivered content."

Unlocking Seamless Connectivity: The ME! GamerID Advantage

With the ME! GamerID, users gain a powerful passport within the ME! gaming ecosystem. For any Web3 project, whether that's a game or another app, sign-in friction is greatly reduced, with users' wallet balances and assets consolidated in one place.

MetaverseME's commitment to interoperability ensures that users' digital collectibles transcend individual projects. They seamlessly span across the entire ecosystem, creating a unified experience.

Leveraging the powerful thirdweb SDK, this new development framework works for any Unity Engine-powered games, allowing them to be built on the Hedera EVM network and enables:

Seamless Hedera EVM account interoperability via ME! GamerID

In-game digital asset and account interoperability

Plug-and-play for developers to bring their game to the Hedera EVM

Highly scalable games on the Hedera EVM

"MetaverseME and thirdweb share a common vision for expanding Web3 and simplifying its use, while empowering users with true ownership", added Juan Rivera Perez, Gaming BD at thirdweb."The ME! GamerID and the approach of enabling users to own and utilize content across multiple projects, combined with a seamless user experience similar to traditional games, is the key to advancing and evolving the future of gaming."

The ME! Avatar App, the first product to integrate the ME! GamerID, has launched in beta on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This app serves as a gateway to a shared digital universe, allowing users to create and personalize their avatar with digital assets secured on the Hedera EVM. Additionally, users can dive into games, capture augmented reality (AR) videos, and showcase their style and achievements on social media.

The first game to feature the customizable ME! avatar is KickOff Evolution (KOE) , a 5-a-side multiplayer football (soccer) game in advanced development, built on the core technology of United Football.

"Our mission is to connect users, their content, and the world via the Hedera EVM to create value across Web3", said Martyn Hughes, CEO of MetaverseME. "We chose Hedera for its robust, scalable network, excellent technical support, dedicated community, and demand for great content."

Users can download the ME! Avatar App today and, very soon, claim their limited edition digital collectible, created to reflect the innovation and community spirit on Hedera, which is wearable in-app, and in future games on Hedera EVM.

About MetaverseME



MetaverseME, founded by games industry veterans, empowers users and creators to express themselves in exciting new ways.

Our ME! GamerID seamlessly integrates with the Hedera EVM network, offering a user-friendly Web3 wallet experience and a customizable avatar solution.

The ME! Avatar App is your gateway to a dynamic digital universe, where you can create a unique avatar, dive into thrilling games, capture AR videos, and showcase your style on social media.

Join us as we shape an ecosystem of connected and interoperable experiences.

More info on www.metaverseme.com

About thirdweb

Thirdweb is a leading Web3 development platform founded in 2021, designed to simplify blockchain application creation and management. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for developers, including:

Full-stack development capabilities across 700+ EVM chains

Easy smart contract deployment and management

Powerful SDKs and APIs for seamless blockchain integration

NFT and token creation tools

Marketplace development solutions

User-friendly wallet integration and account abstraction

With over 70,000 developers using the platform, thirdweb has quickly become a go-to solution for Web3 projects. Its open-source approach and developer-centric design make it ideal for both newcomers and experienced blockchain developers. thirdweb's mission is to make the internet more open and valuable by lowering the barrier to entry for Web3 development and enabling digital ownership at scale.

About the HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.

The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you.

For more information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org .

