Metaverz Studio Announces AOZ NFT Drop on December 15

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by Metaverz Studio, Age-of-Z (AOZ) is a first-of-its-kind movement that harnesses the power of NFTs to create a decentralized community living in and out of the metaverse. With a rich backstory inspired by Eric Hughes' 1993 'A Cypherpunk's Manifesto', owners of the 1,993 hand-drawn profile pictures will collaborate together to build a self-sufficient digital world and reclaim their autonomy.

NFT Drop & Minting Details

On December 15, 2021, at 8 AM (UTC), the official public sale of 1,500 Age-of-Z NFTs will begin. Distributed in randomized Mystery Boxes, the launch will include 10 SSR graded, 30 SR graded, 340 R graded, and 1,120 N graded NFTs.

Minting Rules:

0.05 ETH Mint Price

Participating addresses must hold at least 0.5 ETH.

Maximum of 2 NFTs (0.1 ETH) per single transaction. No limit on the number of transactions per wallet.

Interested individuals can log on to aoz.org/mint to view the project's official website and head to the 'Mint' page to claim their NFT. From there, choose the quantity you wish to buy (1 or 2), click 'Buy', and sign the transaction.

After the transaction is confirmed on the Ethereum blockchain, the NFT can be viewed by heading to 'My NFT', and from there, users can redeem their AOZ Citizen ID.

Finally, winners of the Official AOZ Airdrop will be able to redeem their free airdropped AOZ NFT by logging into aoz.org, navigating to the 'Mint' page, connecting their wallets, and selecting the 'Redeem' button.

The Story of Age-of-Z

Originally enjoying a peaceful existence, the citizens of Age-of-Z were thrust into chaos as a sudden alien invasion threatened their homelands. These aliens wreaked havoc, destroyed their most favored creation, an NFT picture scroll, and ruined their world. Deciding enough was enough, the citizens rose up to face their alien foes by forming an army equipped with a variety of magical weaponry. In order to repel the invaders and reclaim their world, the citizens would have to gather paint to recreate the destroyed scroll and therefore expand their territory.

The world of Age-of-Z is visualized by punk-style pixel art (Punkixel), joint-constructed by a team of dedicated artist world-builders and community members. Every citizen can play a part in the Punkixel world, generating Punk-pixels as they do so. Not only do their actions grant them personal wealth, but also act to increase the value of the places in which they inhabit. But with great power comes great responsibility, as alien foes are drawn to these spheres of influence and will act maliciously to destroy the hard-earned pixel world if left unattended. Players must rely on their own skills and weapons to fight off the ferocious hoards by submitting artwork and currying favor with other citizens to vote for their pieces. The chosen artwork will be added to the world and form a layer of defense against the invaders.

Stay Tuned!

Moving forward, there are lots to look forward to from Age-of-Z!

In December 2021, AoZ public minting, airdrops, and 3D NFT Models will be released to inspire the first generation of citizens to take up the fight.

Q1 2022 will see the launch of community world-building, which will allow AOZ citizens to act on community governance proposals and engage with other DeFi and GameFi ecosystems. Also, a liquidity pool comprised of 5% royalties from NFT sales will be launched to stabilize the price of AOZ NFTs.

Q2 2022 will focus on the creation of Decentropolis, the interactive AOZ metaverse. This open and explorable city will be instrumental in the GameFi components of AOZ and allow for users to experience a massively multiplayer metaverse experience.

SOURCE Metaverz Studios