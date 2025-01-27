Metavesco to Retire 3.7 Billion Common Shares

CUMMING, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO) ("Metavesco" or the "Company"), a trailblazing holding company dedicated to fostering growth in both digital and traditional sectors, is pleased to announce that the company will retire 3,759,829,140 common shares, which will come from shares personally paid for and owned by CEO Ryan Schadel. This move is part of a broader strategy to streamline the company's capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

In exchange for the retirement of the common shares, Schadel will receive 51 Series X Preferred Shares. These Series X Preferred Shares carry "super voting" rights, granting him 51% of the total voting power, effectively mirroring the voting rights that his common shares currently represent. Importantly, these preferred shares are non-convertible.

"I am taking this step to create a stronger and more focused Metavesco," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "By reducing the number of outstanding shares, we are aiming to improve the company's financial flexibility and strengthen the value proposition for our shareholders. This move also emphasizes our commitment to long-term stability and growth. The share cancellation will take effect once some procedural items are completed."

This move comes as Metavesco prepares major expansion of its Epic Labor subsidiary, with a goal to achieve $50 million in annual revenue.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, Mr. Schadel held a livestream on X.com discussing this and other updates within Metavesco. All shareholders are encouraged to listen in its entirety here.

For more information on Metavesco's current operations and strategy, visit www.metavesco.com

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

