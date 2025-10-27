MetaVia Announces Poster Presentation on Vanoglipel (DA-1241) at the AASLD Liver Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that an abstract highlighting data on Vanoglipel (DA-1241), a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, has been accepted for a poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting 2025, taking place November 7-11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Title: Vanoglipel (DA-1241), a GPR119 Agonist, Demonstrates Hepatoprotective Effects Through Improving Inflammation and Metabolism in the Liver: A 16-week Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial in Presumed MASH Patients

Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba, M.D., MHSc, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of California at San Diego.

About Vanoglipel (DA-1241)

Vanoglipel (DA-1241) is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both MASH and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Agonism of GPR119 in the gut promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. These peptides play a further role in glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism and weight loss. DA-1241 has beneficial effects on glucose, lipid profile and liver inflammation, supported by potential efficacy demonstrated during in vivo preclinical studies. The therapeutic potential of DA-1241 has been demonstrated in multiple pre-clinical animal models of MASH and T2D where DA-1241 reduced hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control. Furthermore, in Phase 1a, 1b and 2a trials, DA-1241 was well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and those with T2DM. In a Phase 2a clinical study, DA-1241 demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing Vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, DA-1241 demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

