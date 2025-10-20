MetaVia Announces Poster Presentations on DA-1726 at ObesityWeek® 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that two abstracts highlighting data on DA-1726, a novel, dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog agonist that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR), have been accepted for poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2025, taking place in-person and virtually November 4-7, 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

Title: Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of DA-1726, an Oxyntomodulin Analogue in a Phase 1 Study

Presenting Author: Chris Fang, M.D., Consulting Chief Medical Officer of MetaVia

7:30-8:30 pm ET Session Location: Exhibit Hall A1

Title: DA-1726, an Oxyntomodulin Analogue: A Promising Therapy for Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders

Presenting Author: Tae-Hyoung Kim, M.S., Lead Research Scientist of Dong-A ST

7:30-8:30 pm ET Session Location: Exhibit Hall A1

A copy of the posters will be available on the Posters section of the MetaVia website after the presentations.

About DA-1726

DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) that is to be administered once weekly subcutaneously. DA-1726 acts as a dual agonist of GLP-1 receptors (GLP1R) and glucagon receptors (GCGR), leading to weight loss through reduced appetite and increased energy expenditure. DA-1726 has a well understood mechanism and, in pre-clinical mice models, resulted in improved weight loss compared to semaglutide (Wegovy®) and cotadutide (another OXM analogue). Additionally, in pre-clinical mouse models, DA-1726 elicited similar weight reduction, while consuming more food, compared to tirzepatide (Zepbound®) and survodutide (a drug with the same MOA), while also preserving lean body mass and demonstrating improved lipid-lowering effects compared to survodutide. In the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, the 32 mg dose of DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist circumference reduction.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing Vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, DA-1241 demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

For more information, please visit www.metaviatx.com.

Contacts:

MetaVia

Marshall H. Woodworth

Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

