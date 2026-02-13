MetaVia Builds Comprehensive Global Patent Protection for DA-1726, Securing Exclusive Rights to Novel Obesity and Metabolic Therapy Through 2041

Intellectual Property Portfolio Includes 39 Granted and Pending Patents in the U.S. and Internationally, Providing Protection Into 2041, Unless Extended Further

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a strong global intellectual property portfolio supporting lead asset DA-1726, a novel, dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog agonist that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR), for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic disorders. This currently includes 39 granted and pending patents in the U.S. and internationally, providing protection into 2041, unless extended further.

MetaVia's patent portfolio, exclusively licensed from Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., provides broad protection covering the novel peptide structure of DA-1726 as well as its design as a long-acting dual-incretin therapy. Together, these protect both the core molecule and its therapeutic use in obesity, metabolic disease, and associated cardiometabolic conditions, strengthening the company's long-term development and commercialization position in one of the fastest-growing areas of medicine.

"Building a strong and durable patent foundation is essential as we advance DA-1726 as a potential best-in-class therapy for obesity and metabolic disease," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaVia. "Our intellectual property estate protects the unique design of this dual GLP-1/glucagon agonist and supports the long-term value of the program. As importantly, our recent clinical data reinforce the promise of DA-1726. At the 48 mg dose, we saw meaningful weight loss of about 9%, significant reductions in waist size, improvements in blood sugar levels, and early signs of direct liver benefit, all with a favorable safety profile."

Mr. Kim continued, "Looking ahead, our planned 16-week titration studies to 48 mg and 64 mg reflect our confidence in the therapy's tolerability and its potential to offer an advantage over the slower dose-escalation schedules required by current GLP-1 treatments. With results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, we believe we are well positioned to unlock additional value as we advance DA-1726 into later-stage development."

DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) that is to be administered once weekly subcutaneously. DA-1726 acts as a dual agonist of GLP-1 receptors (GLP1R) and glucagon receptors (GCGR), leading to weight loss through reduced appetite and increased energy expenditure. DA-1726 has a well understood mechanism and, in pre-clinical mice models, resulted in improved weight loss compared to semaglutide (Wegovy®). Additionally, in pre-clinical mouse models, DA-1726 elicited similar weight reduction, while consuming more food, compared to tirzepatide (Zepbound®) and survodutide (a drug with the same MOA), while also preserving lean body mass and demonstrating improved lipid-lowering effects compared to survodutide. In the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, the 32 mg dose of DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist circumference reduction.

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. Vanoglipel is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, vanoglipel demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "potential", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with MetaVia's ability to execute on its commercial strategy; our expectations regarding the sufficiency of our existing cash on hand to fund our operations; the timeline for regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain regulatory approval through the development steps of MetaVia's current and future product candidates; the ability to realize the benefits of the license agreement with Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., including the impact on future financial and operating results of MetaVia; the cooperation of MetaVia's contract manufacturers, clinical study partners and others involved in the development of MetaVia's current and future product candidates; potential negative interactions between MetaVia's product candidates and any other products with which they are combined for treatment; MetaVia's ability to initiate and complete clinical trials on a timely basis; MetaVia's ability to recruit subjects for its clinical trials; whether MetaVia receives results from MetaVia's clinical trials that are consistent with the results of pre-clinical and previous clinical trials; impact of costs related to the license agreement, known and unknown, including costs of any litigation or regulatory actions relating to the license agreement; the effects of changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of changes to MetaVia's stock price on the terms of the license agreement and any future fundraising; and other risks and uncertainties described in MetaVia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including MetaVia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. MetaVia does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

