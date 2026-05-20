MetaVia Highlights Peer-Reviewed Publication Supporting the Anti-Fibrotic Potential of Vanoglipel in MASH

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the publication of new preclinical research supporting the anti-fibrotic potential of vanoglipel (DA-1241), a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, in the peer-reviewed, international journal, Biomolecules & Therapeutics.

The paper, entitled, "A Novel Anti-Fibrotic Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 in Hepatic Stellate Cells," demonstrated that GPR119 agonists reduced liver fibrosis and suppressed key pathways involved in the development of scar tissue in the liver. The findings further support the growing body of evidence highlighting the potential role of GPR119 signaling in metabolic liver disease and fibrosis. The paper can be accessed through the following link.

"These findings provide important independent validation of the therapeutic potential of vanoglipel and reinforce what we observed clinically in our Phase 2a study of patients with presumed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)," said Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaVia. "In the trial, patients treated with vanoglipel demonstrated statistically significant reductions in ALT levels, and the serum fibrosis marker TIMP1, along with a positive trend in liver fibrosis as measured by VCTE (-10.2% from the baseline vs. +10.1% for placebo) after 16-week treatment. Vanoglipel also exhibited favorable effects on liver fat as measured by CAP score, and improvements in HbA1c and a favorable tolerability profile. We believe the consistency between these clinical findings and the mechanistic data reported in this publication further supports the differentiated potential of vanoglipel as both a standalone and potential combination treatment approach for patients with MASH and liver fibrosis."

The publication also highlighted the potential differentiated mechanism of GPR119 agonism, suggesting that activation of the pathway may influence both metabolic dysfunction and fibrotic progression. According to the authors, these dual metabolic and anti-fibrotic effects may position GPR119 agonism as a differentiated therapeutic strategy in liver fibrosis and MASH.

About Vanoglipel (DA-1241)

Vanoglipel is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both MASH and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Agonism of GPR119 in the gut promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. These peptides play a further role in glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism and weight loss. Vanoglipel has beneficial effects on glucose, lipid profile and liver inflammation, supported by potential efficacy demonstrated during in vivo preclinical studies. The therapeutic potential of vanoglipel has been demonstrated in multiple pre-clinical animal models of MASH and T2D where vanoglipel reduced hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control. Furthermore, in Phase 1a, 1b and 2a trials, vanoglipel was well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and those with T2DM. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing vanoglipel (DA-1241) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. Vanoglipel is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, vanoglipel demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, vanoglipel demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

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SOURCE MetaVia Inc.