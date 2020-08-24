MetaViewer Announces Approval by Microsoft AppSource for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Integration

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafile Information Systems, a leading provider of paperless automation software, announced today that its MetaViewer Document Management/AP Automation solution has been approved by Microsoft AppSource for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a comprehensive business management solution designed for small and medium-sized organizations and offers increased financial visibility, streamlined processes, intuitive charts with data updated in real-time and an end-to-end view of the supply chain for more strategic business decision-making. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central AppSource offers a hub for businesses to find the right Microsoft Dynamics 365-integrated solutions to meet their business needs.



With Business Central and MetaViewer, businesses can now experience the efficiency of paperless automation and robotic process automation (RPA) technology merged with the power of Dynamics 365 in the cloud. The integration offers companies the opportunity to merge the latest technology from Microsoft Dynamics with the innovative, paperless capabilities and functionality of MetaViewer.

"More than ever before, today's companies are looking for software solutions that will help them increase efficiency, maintain a competitive edge, improve cash management and improve their visibility into business processes," Nick Sprau, vice president of marketing and sales at Metafile Information Systems said. "This integration offers all of that and so much more, giving employees, managers and the C-suite peace-of-mind that operations are continuing during this tumultuous time."

The integration increases visibility, boosts productivity and enables remote workforces through cloud-based AP automation.

"The addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central AppSource means that the resource is available for decision-makers to learn more about this state-of-the-art integration and the benefits it can provide to organizations, whether they're still working remotely or transitioning back to the office," Sprau said. "We are proud and excited to offer this resource and this new cloud integration."

The integration of MetaViewer with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is now available on AppSource and more information can be found at https://www.metaviewer.com/microsoft-dynamics-365-business-central .

About Metafile Information Systems

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, Minn., Metafile is an established, independent and efficient provider of paperless document management software applications supporting accounts payable, accounts receivable and human resources departments in middle-market and large businesses nationwide. More than 3,500 organizations have translated Metafile's content management solutions into enterprise-wide value and a competitive advantage. MetaViewer is Metafile's flagship paperless document management solution, offering paper and electronic invoice capture, web-based workflow, two and three-way matching, real-time graphical visibility and full ERP integration. Today, more than 15,000 financial professionals worldwide are efficiently processing more than 15 million paperless transactions per week with the MetaViewer solution. For more information, visit http://www.metaviewer.com.

