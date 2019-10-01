MetaViewer Paperless Automation Develops Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafile Information Systems announced today that its state-of-the-art document management/paperless automation solution, MetaViewer, now integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

MetaViewer Paperless Automation brings innovative robotic process automation (RPA) functionality to companies struggling with an over-abundance of paper, tedious, manual processes, and limited visibility into the payables process. MetaViewer offers significant ROI, full-process visibility, built-in OCR and dramatically increased efficiency, starting with accounts payable, through its tight integration with Microsoft Dynamics ERPs, now including Business Central.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a comprehensive business management solution designed for small- to medium-sized companies that features increased financial visibility, intuitive charts updated in real-time and an end-to-end view of the supply chain for streamlined processes and more strategic business decision-making.

By adding Business Central to MetaViewer's line-up of Microsoft Dynamics ERP integrations, businesses can experience the efficiency of paperless automation and RPA technology merged with the power of Dynamics 365 in the cloud.

"The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central opens MetaViewer to an additional market group and adds a level of efficiency and visibility that clients are looking for," Tom Ress, director of business development at Metafile Information Systems said. "By offering this integration, companies get the latest technology from Microsoft Dynamics paired with the innovative, paperless capabilities of MetaViewer's cloud-based robotic process automation."

MetaViewer for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will be debuted at the 2019 User Group Summit in Kissimmee, Fla. on Oct. 15-18, where MetaViewer will be featured as a Premier GPUG sponsor and a Gold AXUG sponsor. Visit them at booth 1207 to learn more.

About Metafile Information Systems

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, Minn., Metafile is an established, independent and efficient provider of paperless document management software applications supporting accounts payable, accounts receivable and human resources departments in middle-market and large businesses nationwide. For decades, thousands of organizations have translated Metafile's content management solutions into enterprise-wide value and a competitive advantage. MetaViewer is Metafile's flagship paperless document management solution, offering paper and electronic invoice capture, web-based workflow, two and three-way matching, real-time graphical visibility and full ERP integration. Today, more than 15,000 financial professionals worldwide are efficiently processing more than 15 million paperless transactions per week with the MetaViewer solution. For more information, visit https://www.metaviewer.com.

