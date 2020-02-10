METAvivor and Presenting Sponsor Eisai Inc. Team Up with AnaOno Intimates to Fearlessly Unite all Those Affected by Breast Cancer and Shine a Spotlight on Metastatic Breast Cancer during New York Fashion Week

The fashion show will raise funds for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research, feature models, some of whom were featured in the #ThisIsMBC Beneath the Breast campaign, as well as the MBC and larger breast cancer community. Each model will proudly walk the runway modeling lingerie by AnaOno Designs, who specializes in lingerie and swimwear for those affected by breast cancer.

Beneath the Breast, a new initiative of the #ThisIsMBC campaign, spotlights imagery of eight people living with MBC and their significant others to highlight the impact that the disease has had on themselves as well as their personal relationships. The campaign features stunning images and video content to spark and evoke emotion, promote open dialogue and public awareness, understanding and acceptance of MBC.

The project aims to encourage others living with MBC, their friends and loved ones, to share their individual experiences through creative expression on social media. Those living with MBC and those who support them can get involved by sharing a video about their personal story using #ThisIsMBC. The exhibit lives exclusively on MBCInfoCenter.com where people can view the portraits, hear inspirational stories, find helpful resources and show support for those living with MBC.

"This year we are joining our metastatic community with the larger breast cancer community as well as those at high risk to show the world that we can be #fearless in the face of MBC while celebrating the bridges that link this powerful community," said Beth Fairchild, Past President of METAvivor. "The #ThisIsMBC Beneath the Breast campaign, as well as AnaOno's efforts, represent the reality of living with breast cancer and brings to life patient experiences."

"We know that together we can make a bigger difference than divided," said Dana Donofree, Founder of AnaOno Intimates. "By joining together, we can help raise the cloud of fear, doubt and insecurities to support our metastatic community and raise more dollars for research. The #ThisIsMBC Beneath the Breast campaign aligns with our mission to change the conversation about MBC through photography and our fashion show."

"As a company passionate about patient care, we are honored to be a presenting sponsor at this year's groundbreaking show," said Teresa Cronin, Director of Corporate Advocacy at Eisai Inc. "Driven by our human health care mission to give first thought to patients and their families, we are committed to help raise awareness about the real stories of people living MBC and support their needs. We are thrilled to join forces with organizations who share our vision."

To learn more about #ThisIsMBC and this initiative and find helpful resources on metastatic breast cancer, please visit METAvivor.org or MBCInfoCenter.com.

To make a donation to MBC research and support those living with MBC, please visit METAvivor contributions. Each participant who donates $25 or more can receive a complimentary #ThisIsMBC Beneath the Breast note card set.

About METAvivor

METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is an Annapolis-based, 501(c)(3), volunteer-led, non-profit organization founded by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 2009. The focus of the organization is to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, improve the quality of life and overall survival rate for patients diagnosed with MBC. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research, and 100% of all donations go to fund research. Since 2009, METAvivor awarded 100 research grants totaling $12.4 million.

METAvivor also raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with this disease, and offers opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community and has become a leader among breast cancer organizations.

Visit us at www.METAvivor.org, click here to support MBC-specific clinical research, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global), us.eisai.com (for U.S.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S. and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S.).

