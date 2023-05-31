Metcal Introduces CV-IOT Gateway Module and Desktop Application

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, announced the launch of its new CV-IOT Gateway Module and desktop application, which enables operations management to collect advanced soldering data from every benchtop station on their network.

By connecting the CV-IOT gateway to a Metcal Connection Validation™ (CV) soldering system and a computer or network, operations can utilize information on every joint to improve process control and efficiency in the soldering process. A standard handheld barcode scanner can easily be added to the setup for board-level traceability.

Using the desktop application, managers can easily analyze the data collected by the system to evaluate operator efficiency, quality of solder joints, temperature and power profiles, and the cartridges used (including geometries, part numbers, serial numbers, and lot codes) for each soldering process. Alerts can also be set up to notify managers in real-time when processes are not being followed or there is a concern with a soldering station.

"CV-IOT makes real-time process control and traceability simple," said Seerena Wright, Metcal Product Manager. "CV-IOT allows users to quickly see what is happening throughout their operation, and to easily spot spikes or dips in throughput, identify potential problems, and trace the source of solder joint faults."

The information from each solder event is stored using a standard database structure, ensuring the data is compatible with standard database applications and easily accessible by the software application. To ensure data security, the CV-IOT module plugs directly into the CV unit and the computer or network through a wired connection. The CV-IOT is expected to be particularly crucial for manufacturers for which maximizing process control and traceability is essential.

For more information, please visit Metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit www.metcal.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

