Metcash Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

05 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET

The "Metcash - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Metcash's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Metcash is a wholesale distribution and marketing company that services a wide network of bannered independent retailers and wholesale customers in Australia and New Zealand. It provides food, liquor, and hardware products as well as marketing, operational, and merchandising support to independent retailers.

In the food industry, Metcash supports thousands of independently owned supermarkets operating under the IGA and Foodland brands, as well as convenience stores operating under the Campbells/C-Store brand. In the liquor industry, Metcash supplies liquor to independently owned retailers operating under the Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, and The Bottle-O brands. In the hardware industry, Metcash services independent retailers operating under the Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, and Hardings Hardware brands. Metcash refers to these three industries as pillars.

Metcash is deploying several emerging technologies, including AI, ecommerce, big data, social media and fintech, to improve business operations and provide better services to consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Partnership Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Hummgroup
  • WP Engine
  • Suning
  • Marketplacer
  • Tiliter
  • The Monkeys
  • Dematic

