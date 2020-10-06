Metegrity Confirms New CEO, Martin Fingerhut

Martin Fingerhut brings a unique combination of leadership, talent and deep industry experience to Metegrity. He understands how to lead, build and mentor the entire organization to achieve success. He creates strategic partnerships and alliances that change the market landscape to benefit the customer. He is a revenue growth and profitability driver. Finally, Martin focuses the organization on serving the customers to provide extraordinary service.

Adrian Met has been quoted as saying, "Martin's senior executive experience and strong strategic thinking has done an outstanding job over the past year transforming Metegrity into a brand with growing global recognition and as a strong competitor in the Risk Based Inspection and Asset Integrity Management market spaces."

Prior to joining Metegrity, Martin was the CEO at Technical Toolboxes, the engineering performance solution standard for the Oil & Gas industry. Through his leadership he implemented new SOPs for the entire organization and created a synergistic partnership with customers and industry leaders. As President of Kiefner & Associates, a specialty pipeline reliability and compliance engineering firm, he tripled revenue growth and executed a successful M&A to achieve greater profitability and significant growth. Martin has a track record of performance improvement to unlock a company's potential for the employees, customers and partners. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta and University of Calgary with degrees in Engineering and Business respectively.

Metegrity offers global customers best in class enterprise solutions to address their mission critical needs. Visions Enterprise is the standard in the industry for Asset Integrity Management. With the addition of AI Process Safety Management Metegrity has set a new bar for Asset Performance Management. Pipeline Enterprise captures all of the critical information during the construction of new pipelines that is crucial for the health and maintenance of these assets during their lifecycle. Metegrity's solutions are also highly configurable and can be strategically tailored to your business practices. With more than 25 years in the industry, Metegrity proudly services top tier global organizations in the Oil & Gas, Pipeline & Chemical industries.

