Meten EdtechX to Launch Adult Overseas Higher Education Service in the Fall of 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) ("Meten EdtechX" or the "Company"), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that the Company plans to start providing online adult overseas higher education services in the Fall of 2021. Enrollment for the Services will first start in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Chongqing, Foshan, Wuhan, and Nanjing, and will be expanded throughout China in the Spring of 2022.

Providing online adult overseas higher education services is in line with The Regulations on the Implementation of the Non-state Education Promotion Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Regulations"), which will come into force on September 1, 2021. According to the Regulations, China encourages private schools to implement educational activities online by leveraging Internet technology.

Online adult overseas higher education services will provide flexible learning methods and learning-friendly curriculum designed for people with a need for higher education degrees from overseas institutions. Students can directly enroll in programs through independent recruitment without China's Unified National Graduate Entrance Examination, which save time for executives and entrepreneurs. A variety of teaching functions will be available, such as online live lectures, online recorded and broadcast lectures, live Q&A classes, and offline lectures. In addition, our online adult overseas higher education services will offer English-only courses, Chinese and English bilingual courses, and Chinese-only courses, which are all taught by well-known professors.

The Company is committed to distributing the world's best educational resources to customers in need of an effective and low-cost education through its platform. Our online adult overseas higher education services will offer master's degrees in a variety of disciplines from many universities in the United States, Switzerland, Italy, France, and Malaysia, among others. The Company currently plans to launch master's programs in majors including business administration, finance, hotel management, psychology, education, computer science, artificial intelligence, and art.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is one of the leading ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). The Company offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, served by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

