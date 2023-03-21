Meten Holding Group Ltd. Provides Updates on Introducing ChatGPT to its Under-construction Web 3 Education Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today provided updates on introducing ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform.

The Company will include ChatGPT and other AI technologies in its web3 education platform composed of intelligent education products by module. The features of the platform include: (1) personalized training programs adapted according to students' learning needs and levels, reducing learning time and costs; (2) allowing students to interact with ChatGPT through texts, voices and videos and providing students with richer learning experiences; (3) real-time feedback mechanism, helping students identify and address challenges and provide assignments and suggestions according to students' performance; (4) content sharing that allows students to obtain high-quality educational resources anytime, anywhere; and (5) intelligent management system optimized through data analysis and algorithm optimization.

Relying on and benefiting from ChatGPT, the Company will make full use of its past industry experience and intends to launch the platform by the end of year 2023 with a focus on the English language training market, and intends to continue to include other areas of study, such as blockchain education, to the platform. In the future, the Company intends to provide innovative, customizable services to business clients in the education industry, such as schools and training institutions.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

