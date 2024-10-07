Meteor Education Acquires Advanced Technologies Consultants, Expanding Leadership in Secondary and Post-Secondary CTE Education Solutions

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor Education, the leader in the design and delivery of collaborative, flexible learning environments that accelerate student engagement, announces the acquisition of Advanced Technologies Consultants (ATC), a leading provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) training and equipment in both the secondary and post-secondary education markets. This acquisition not only reinforces Meteor Education's commitment to helping K-12 schools and districts deliver comprehensive, future-ready learning solutions and environments that meet the needs of today's students, it enables the company's expansion of that vision to the post-secondary and career and workforce development markets.

ATC's unique expertise in industry-standard training systems and curricula, paired with Meteor Education's modern, collaborative and evidence-based learning environments, provides educational organizations at all levels with holistic solutions to help their students explore fast-growing career pathways such as smart manufacturing, mechatronics, automotive, automation, and robotics.

"This acquisition represents our opportunity to provide deeper CTE support to our current K-12 school and district partners, while expanding our ability to help post-secondary institutions provide critical career development pathways and reskilling of the US workforce," said Bill Latham, CEO of Meteor Education. "By welcoming the ATC team to Meteor Education, we are broadening our combined impact, helping educational institutions create engaging, hands-on learning experiences that foster a new generation of future-ready learners."

"ATC is thrilled to become part of the Meteor Education family," said Tom Close, President of Advanced Technologies Consultants. "We have long admired their commitment to transforming learning spaces to better serve students and educators. Together, we will enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge training technologies to schools across the country, ensuring more students have access to the high-quality, industry-relevant training they need to succeed."

This partnership sets the stage for future growth as both Meteor Education and ATC continue to develop solutions that inspire students, support educators, and transform the learning experience across K-12 and post-secondary spaces.

About Meteor Education:

Meteor Education is the leader in the design and delivery of collaborative, flexible learning environments that accelerate student engagement. As part of our full-service approach, Meteor's local teams, educator experts and design specialists partner closely with each school district to create social classrooms and other custom spaces that empower educators to develop future-ready students. We provide training to teachers to help maximize the positive effect of each environment and tools so districts can measure the impact on student learning and the overall value provided to their community. Meteor has helped thousands of schools improve their learning settings over the past 30 years. In 2023, we partnered with over 1,000 districts across the US to impact the educational experience of more than 185,000 students.

About Advanced Technologies Consultants (ATC):

ATC is the leader in providing industry-standard training solutions for schools and companies that set students up for real world success. Our full-service approach includes local teams working closely with instructors to create educational programs that result in career-relevant skills and certifications. Through our more than 40 manufacturing partners, ATC offers a wide range of the most up-to-date curriculum, equipment, software and furniture. Every customer benefits from our 60 years of experience and free ongoing program support. ATC is proud to have helped over 2,100 schools across the US empower their students and achieve their training goals.

