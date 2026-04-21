Meteor Education Joins NC3 Industry Partner Network to Expand Access to Industry-Recognized Certifications in Secondary Schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor Education is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), joining NC3's network of industry partners to help expand access to industry-recognized certifications to the secondary education market.

NC3 is the national leader in advancing career and technical education (CTE) through strong partnerships between education providers and industry. With a network of more than 2,000 education institutions and organizations, NC3 has supported 430,000+ students and delivered more than one million industry-driven, stackable certifications aligned to national skills standards.

Through this partnership, Meteor Education will play a unique role in extending NC3's certification delivery into the secondary school market. By partnering directly with NC3 to expand professional development, Meteor Education will now support secondary schools in implementing and delivering select Festo certifications that employers value and recognize.

This approach helps bridge a critical gap between access to hands-on learning experiences and career readiness requirements, enabling districts to more effectively build and sustain high-quality, career-connected learning pathways that are grounded in their local economies.

"We're seeing a clear shift, schools are being asked to deliver outcomes that extend well beyond the classroom," said Bill Latham, CEO of Meteor Education. "What we hear consistently from our customers is that the difference between offering industry certifications and delivering them well comes down to how prepared and supported their instructors are. Schools want to do this right, and they need partners who can equip their educators at a high level. NC3 is head and shoulders above in this regard. Their commitment to training, preparation, and ongoing support for instructors is unmatched and gives schools the confidence to deliver certifications with real rigor and integrity. We're privileged to be working with NC3 and excited to join them in this work."

Meteor Education's model of embedding expert educators into school systems will allow NC3 certifications to be delivered with greater consistency and scalability across the secondary market – supporting both instructors and students in achieving stronger outcomes.

"NC3 is thrilled to partner with Meteor Education to expand access to STEM, manufacturing, and automation certifications across the secondary education system. Additionally, their expertise in designing engaging and functional learning environments will be a tremendous asset to our network of schools," said Craig Foucht, NC3 Director of Development. "Together, we're empowering the next generation of learners with the skills, spaces, and certifications they need to succeed in the modern workforce."

Together, Meteor Education and NC3 are strengthening the connection between education and industry by expanding access to high-quality certifications, supporting educators, and helping students gain the skills and credentials needed for college and career success, while contributing to the growth and vitality of their local economy.

Learn more about NC3 at nc3.net.

Learn more about Meteor Education at meteoreducation.com.

About Meteor Education

Meteor Education is the leader in the design and delivery of collaborative, flexible learning environments that accelerate student engagement. As part of our full-service approach, Meteor's local teams, educator experts and design specialists partner closely with each school district to create social classrooms and other custom spaces that empower educators to develop future-ready students. We provide training to teachers to help maximize the positive effect of each environment and tools so districts can measure the impact on student learning and the overall value provided to their community. Meteor has helped thousands of schools improve their learning settings for more than 30 years. Over the past five years we partnered with 1,800+ districts across the US to impact the educational experience of more than 3.2 million students.

About NC3

The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) is a driving force in connecting education to industry through innovative training and certification programs that prepare students for high-demand careers. As part of its comprehensive approach, NC3 partners with educators, administrators, and industry experts to design hands-on learning environments that reflect real-world workforce needs. Through instructor training, industry-recognized certifications, and program development support, NC3 empowers institutions to deliver relevant, skills-based education that drives student success. NC3 also provides the tools and resources needed to ensure program quality and measurable outcomes for both students and communities. With a growing national network of education and industry partners, NC3 has helped hundreds of institutions strengthen their programs and expand opportunities for thousands of students across the country.

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SOURCE Meteor Education