Meteor Lighting Launches New DOT Microcylinder Series

INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Available in true 1.5, 2.5 and 3.5-inch aperture housings. The new DOT microcylinder series from Meteor Lighting are embedded with all of the company's accumulated experience in High Ceiling lighting. With the launch of the DOT, we are now illuminating and inspiring all spaces.

The new Dot Series | Architectural Microcylinders from Meteor Lighting

The DOT series combines elegant design, performance and functionality; setting it up to be the microcylinder of the decade. This is backed up with the ability to field replace optics and mounting, which can be done on-site and tool-free. This quick adjustability gives contractors and designers the freedom to change the look and feel of the space immediately and covers any field oversight.

All DOT microcylinders come with a UGR<19 rating for Well Building projects and the Honeycomb Louver and Solite lens options offer excellent glare control. As a technology driven company, we have embedded the DOT series with smooth Dim to Dark compatibility, Warm Dim color tuning from 2700 K - 1800 K and the highest standard of Video Flicker-Free.

Two unique mounting options are available with our proprietary Power Line System and a new Surface Adjustable mount. This is on top of other standard options to cover a wide range of applications. The Dot 1.5 is truly an engineering feat with a performance of up to 800 lumens in a housing just 2 cents wide

DOT Series Highlights

Available in 1.5, 2.5 and 3.5 Inch sizes Lumen package range of 800 to 2,000 lm depending on aperture size. Narrow, Medium or Wide (60°) beam angles available High Color Rendering Index of 85 and 95 CRI Color temperatures of 3000K , 3500 K and 4000K Warm Dim compatible of 2700 K – 1800 K

About Meteor Lighting: Based in City of Industry, CA, Meteor Lighting creates advanced and innovative luminaires to inspire designers and architects. With elegant design and high performance, our products are installed in a wide range of awesome projects to illuminate the most dynamic spaces.

