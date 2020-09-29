Meteor Lighting's DOT microcylinders recognized in the IES 2020 Annual Progress Report

INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor Lighting (www.meteor-lighting.com), is proud to announce that the Dot series has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Illuminating Engineering Society ("IES") Progress Report. The selections for the Progress Report are made by the IES Progress Committee, which is made up of professionals in the lighting industry to highlight significant new advancements in lighting products, research, publications and design tools within the past year.

Architectural microcylinders that make a point

The Dot series come in true 1.5, 2.5 and 3.5-inch aperture sizes, and features a minimalist elegant design, high performance and functionality. The 3 cylinders feature a lumen package range of 800 to 2,000 lm, a host of narrow to wide optics, a CRI 95 option, a UGR<19 rating, as well as warm dim color tuning compatibility from 2700 K – 1800 K.

Designers will also love two unique mounting options available in the PowerLineTM Mount that features no AC power cord at 2.6mm in width, and the Surface Adjustable mount that allows for 90 tilt, and 365 rotation.

Click here to watch the 1-Minute Dot series video | Click here to visit the product page.

About Meteor Lighting

Based in Industry, California; Meteor Lighting is an architectural lighting manufacturer that focuses on Pure Brilliance. Creating advanced and innovative luminaires that inspire spaces. Our portfolio includes cylinders, high ceiling solutions, recessed downlights, and outdoor bollards.

Contact

Meteor Lighting

Hanson | Marketing Manager

[email protected]

213-294-2470

SOURCE Meteor Lighting

Related Links

https://www.meteor-lighting.com

