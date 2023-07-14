Meteor Showers Heralds the Arrival of a Hot Summer with a New Song 'Heaven Has Another Door'

News provided by

IXO Music

14 Jul, 2023, 09:24 ET

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer nights grow warmer and the skies turn darker, a celestial phenomenon awaits avid stargazers: the Perseid meteor showers.  From mid-July to late August, these dazzling displays of shooting stars paint the night sky in a mesmerizing dance.  And it's been happening for centuries; the Perseids have captivated and enchanted observers with their stunning beauty and celestial magic as stargazers get the best chance of witnessing this astronomical extravaganza in areas with minimal light pollution, away from the glow of cities.

Continue Reading
'Heaven Has Another Door' by Anjalts Album Cover
'Heaven Has Another Door' by Anjalts Album Cover

In this space, we can discover new music from an eccentric singer-songwriter-musician named Anjalts, beaming in her latest song, 'Heaven Has Another Door' on July 14.   A fellow sky watcher paving her own cosmic trail of tiny particles in the form of music streaming in an upbeat, genre-bending synergy of heavy drums and rock guitars, piercing the silence like an electric jolt to the imagination.  From the moment the headphones go on, listeners pump up the volume of the iconic pop-punk energy of 'Heaven Has Another Door' written, produced, and performed solely by Anjalts as a surprising new track recently added to her second album project currently in the works.  Her star fans continue to follow every song with great interest about this intriguing artist on the rise and releasing a second album in one year.

"Anjalts is writing so much new material right now that the entire album has taken a completely new direction from the songs she originally played for me," stated IXO Music studio engineer Acen Sinclair, who manages an indie artist development company based in New York, & Miami.  'Heaven Has Another Door' delves into a personal space of how this artist expresses herself entirely through music.  "She is absorbed in every creative aspect of the songs she gives us to release, and although we did suggest she keeps to the same genre from her first album project, her new material reflects a faster-paced, edgy composition and simply needed to be released," explains Sinclair. 

Anjalts' music keeps evolving in this serene-like quality away from the noise, even though it has elements of a pop-rock feel.  The track jolts you right from the beginning yet diverts back to Anjalts' signature alluring melodic voice resonating in the verse that listeners familiar with her music immediately recognize her dreamy-like haze.

'Heaven Has Another Door' will be available on all major streaming platforms on July 14, following up her recent releases of 'Be My Hero' and 'Code Blue' set to be on her second album project due out later this year.   As we acclimate to the heat outside, turn up the music and check out the Perseid meteor shower this summer. 

Listen to Anjalts 'Heaven Has Another Door'  Here

CONNECT WITH ANJALTS

Official Website: https://anjalts.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anjalts 
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Press contact
Acen Sinclair
IXOmusic

213-316-6515
[email protected]com

SOURCE IXO Music

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.