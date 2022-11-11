METER Group Food Scientists to Present New Research Findings During Live Webcast: "Substituting Sugar: Pros and Cons of Top Alternative Sweeteners"

Findings will show how food companies can combat challenges affecting taste, texture, and shelf life

METER Group Lead Food Scientist, Dr. Zachary Cartwright, and METER Group R&D Lab Manager, Mary Galloway, will release new research findings during a live webcast at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, on Tuesday November 15, 2022.

Demand for snacks and treats continues to grow. Innovative new sweeteners abound. But in the scramble to develop the next great clean-label snack, food companies are finding that each sugar substitute comes with a special set of challenges.

Since substitutes don't perfectly mimic sugar's characteristics, formulators are left with a complicated job: Finding new ways to achieve the sugary taste, texture, shelf-life, and appearance that will satisfy consumers. Attendees will learn:

The pros, cons, and frequent challenges associated with five top alternative sweeteners

The scientific concepts that explain sugar's unique characteristics

How formulators can use water activity measurements to minimize the challenges that come with sugar substitutes

How blending different sugar alternatives can yield better results

