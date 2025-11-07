Metering Pumps Market worth $9.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm Pump, Pistons/Plungers), End-use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals), Pump Drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", metering pump market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2025 to USD 9.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The global metering pump market is gaining steady momentum due to increasing water scarcity and tighter environmental regulations. The rising demand for accurate chemical dosing in wastewater management is also a major growth driver. Many countries now require treated water before discharge, prompting wider use of metering pumps to maintain compliance with water quality standards. These systems are vital in treatment facilities to precisely inject chemicals such as chlorine, ensuring proper pH balance and eliminating harmful microorganisms. Growing consumption of safe drinking water and the extensive adoption of metering pumps for controlled fluid dosing in the chemical processing sector are further fueling expansion. However, the market faces constraints related to customization requirements and the high upkeep costs associated with these units. On the upside, growing industrial activity, especially in chemical processing, presents significant opportunities, though volatile raw material prices continue to pose short-term challenges.

The diaphragm pump segment is expected to dominate the metering pumps market during the forecast period.

The diaphragm segment is estimated to account for the largest market share over the next few years. Diaphragm metering pumps are notable for their self-priming features, energy-saving operation, and quite insignificant maintenance requirements in comparison with piston or plunger type changes. Moreover, they eliminate situations where the operation might be interrupted due to the formation of air bubbles in the system, thus increasing both reliability and performance. The prevalence of diaphragm pumps as the most widely used equipment in many end-use industries is attributed to their low price and long operational ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌life.

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ metering pumps market in the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the period from 2025 to 2030. This high growth is attributed to the extensive adoption of metering technologies, especially peristaltic pumps, in pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing processes. Such pumps are being progressively employed in precision-oriented applications, such as vial filling systems and ventilators. After the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical manufacturing has been able to maintain high production levels, which is driving the demand for pumps. Peristaltic pumps are key devices in the coating and pellet processing of tablets.

The motor-driven pumps segment led the metering pumps market in 2024.

Based on technology, the motor-driven pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the metering pumps market. These pumps function through a mechanically activated diaphragm. Thus, they are suitable for a wide pressure range. These pumps have an adjustable stroke length and rate, which enable accurate fluid metering as per the exact process requirements. These are very durable, require minimal maintenance, and are highly adaptable. Also, these pumps can achieve high metering accuracy at varying pressure conditions, are energy efficient, have a wide capacity range, and can be automated to allow tailored metering profiles. Thus, these motor-driven pumps continue to be the most powerful and flexible solution.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global metering pumps market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global metering pumps market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand from the water treatment sector. One of the biggest issues facing the Asia Pacific region is water security. Currently, half of the countries in the region have piped access rates below 50%, and 80% of wastewater is discharged with little to no treatment, leaving 1.7 billion people without access to basic sanitation.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific chemical sector's growth is creating new opportunities within the metering pumps market. The expanding textile, pulp & paper, and water treatment industries are also contributing to the market's growth in the region. Notably, India is witnessing substantial growth, with a high number of wastewater treatment plants in operation and several more under construction. This scenario is expected to lead to an increased demand for diaphragm pumps in the coming years.

Key Players

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (US), ProMinent GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Seko S.P.A. (Italy), and Dover Corporation (US) are the key players active in the metering pumps market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the metering pumps market.

