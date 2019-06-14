Metformin Study Shows Drug Has Promise for Women with PCOS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has shown that Metformin can be an effective treatment for women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). This is good news for women who have been struggling with infertility related to PCOS, according to Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD, a Colorado Springs infertility specialist.

"PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility in women," said Dr. Magarelli. "Many of my female patients suffer from PCOS, which causes menstrual dysfunction and includes symptoms such as acne, excess hair growth, and occasionally, male pattern balding."

To support his treatment of patients with PCOS, Dr. Magarelli's practice partners with an acupuncturist, Dr. Diane Cridennda of East Winds Acupuncture.

Dr. Cridennda's practice includes a special focus on food choices.

"The one thing all women with PCOS have in common is insulin resistance. For this reason, a solid nutritional plan is especially important," Dr. Cridennda said. "This commonality also helps explain why Metformin is helpful. It helps with high blood sugar, the most obvious result of having insulin resistance."

A close examination of a woman's menstrual cycle is key, according to Dr. Cridennda. "In Chinese medicine we can tell a lot about a women's health by their menstrual cycle. I can usually flag PCOS upon delving deeper into the patterns I see in each woman."

About Magarelli Fertility Center

At Magarelli Fertility Center, our goal is "One Healthy Baby™". We understand that everyone is unique and requires a treatment plan just as unique. Magarelli Fertility works with active duty and military veterans, patients with cancer, couples of all sexual orientations, as well as single individuals looking to start their own families. We will partner with you through every step of the process to ensure you understand all procedures and your odds of creating a healthy baby.

Visit magarellifertility.com or call 877-475-BABY.

About East Winds Acupuncture

Dr. Cridennda's unique model of "East meets West" gives her patients the best possible treatments. Because Dr. Cridennda is experienced in both models, she is able to see the Chinese Medicine view of a patient's pattern of disharmony as well as the Western view. Dr. Cridennda appreciates that both models have their attributes and the combination of the two will give her patients the best overall care.

Visit eastwindsacupuncture.com or call (719) 520-5056.

Contact:

Erich Kirshner

Evolution Communications

303.921.6733

erich@becausemessagematters.com

SOURCE Magarelli Fertility

Related Links

http://www.magarellifertility.com

