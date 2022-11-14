Methacrylate Monomers Global Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2031 at a 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methacrylate Monomers Market By Derivative, By End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methacrylate monomers market was valued at $10.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Methacrylate monomers are common industrial monomers that easily form polymers owing to its highly reactive double bonds. Various derivatives of methacrylate monomers exist such as methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, ethyl methacrylate, allyl methacrylate, glycidyl methacrylate, cyclohexyl methacrylate, stearyl methacrylate, and others. They find application in a wide range of end-use sectors including automotive, architectural, paints & coatings, electronics, and others.

Growth in population coupled with rapid urbanization has surged the growth of the architecture & construction sector in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India, and others, where methacrylate monomers are widely used as a binder for concrete admixtures, reactive road making, industrial flooring, and liquid waterproofing applications. This is expected to boost the demand for methacrylate monomers in the growing building & construction sector. Furthermore, factors such as increase in disposable income, technological upgrades, and spurring rise in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have led the automotive sector to witness a significant growth where methacrylate monomers are used in manufacturing automotive paints, illuminated light displays, and others. This may foster the growth of the methacrylate monomers market during the forecast period.

However, there are several side-effects associated with the use of methacrylate monomer. For instance, exposure to methacrylate monomer causes moderate skin irrigation and slight eye irritation. Furthermore, inhalation of mist or vapor can cause lung, throat, & nose irritation, and can be fatal if exposed beyond concentration limits. These factors may restrain customers from using methacrylate monomers; thus hampering the market growth.

On the contrary, factors such as rise in population coupled with emergence of advanced polymers have made customers more linear toward using polymer-based products. Furthermore, polymer offers various significant advantages such as low cost, lightweight, high strength, and increased lifecycle that make several end use sectors use polymers as a building block in product manufacturing where methacrylate monomers are used in production of homo- and copolymers in polymer sector. This is anticipated to surge the popularity of methacrylate monomers in the growing polymer sector; thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key Market Segments

By Derivative

Ethyl Methacrylate

Others

Methyl Methacrylate

Butyl Methacrylate

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Architecture and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

BASF SE

TCI America

Arkema S.A

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

DOW INC.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Jamorin International

Eastman Chemical Company

