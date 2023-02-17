Methanol Global Market Report 2023: Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Methanol Market to Reach 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Methanol estimated at 73.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Formaldehyde, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach 30.4 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gasoline / Fuel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 19.7 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Methanol market in the U.S. is estimated at 19.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 21.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 13.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -

Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Methanex Chile Limited

Methanex Corporation

Methanex New Zealand Ltd.

Methanol Holdings ( Trinidad ) Limited

) Limited Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

OCI N.V.

Qatar Fuel Additives Company Ltd.

Repsol

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Saudi International Petrochemical Company

Statoil ASA

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for Methanol

Key Climate Change Indicators

Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost

Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels

Chemical Intermediates Lose Share to Energy Applications

Increasing Demand of Methanol in Automotive

Methanol Fuel Cells Emerge as a Viable Solution for Carbon-Neutral Heavy Trucks

Methanol Gains Attention for Use as Marine fuel

Methanol and Ethanol: Significant Substitutes for Fuel in the Shipping Industry

A Green Profile Makes Methanol an Ideal Vehicle and Marine Fuel

Renewable Methanol Registers Increasing Application

Methanol for Global Decarbonization

Green Methanol to Help Packaging Industry Overcome Woes

Government Guidelines for Methanol Vehicles to Boost Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Methanol Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Methanol by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 3: World Historic Review for Methanol by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Methanol by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 6: World Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gasoline / Fuel by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 9: World Historic Review for Gasoline / Fuel by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Gasoline / Fuel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Methanol to Olefins (MTO / MTP) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 12: World Historic Review for Methanol to Olefins (MTO / MTP) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Methanol to Olefins (MTO / MTP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetic Acid by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 15: World Historic Review for Acetic Acid by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Acetic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dimethyl Ether (DME) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 18: World Historic Review for Dimethyl Ether (DME) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Dimethyl Ether (DME) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 27: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 30: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 33: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 36: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 39: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

CHINA

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

EUROPE

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

Methanol Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Market Analytics

AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Methanex Chile Limited

Methanex Corporation

Methanex New Zealand Ltd.

Methanol Holdings ( Trinidad ) Limited

) Limited Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

OCI N.V.

Qatar Fuel Additives Company Ltd.

Repsol

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Saudi International Petrochemical Company

Statoil ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35alil

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets