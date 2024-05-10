Methanol Market size is set to grow by USD 6.13 bn from 2023-2027, rising demand for formaldehyde and its derivatives to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global methanol market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.13 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.34% during the forecast period.

Methanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India Key companies profiled BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Coogee, Eni SpA, GNFC Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Oberon Fuels Inc., OCI NV, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Proman GmbH, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zagros Petrochemical Co., Chevron Corp., and ENERKEM Inc.

Methanol is a vital chemical feedstock in the industry, serving as a building block for petrochemicals like formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MTBE. These chemicals are integral to plastics, adhesives, resins, solvents, and various other products in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, insulation, and construction. Methanol also produces olefins like ethylene and propylene via MTO technology, essential for plastic manufacturing. DME, derived from methanol, is a clean-burning fuel and aerosol propellant. Key players in the methanol market include the Methanol Institute, OCI, WFS, and Methanol Facility. Production relies on carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and natural gas reserves. Methanol is used in fuel-grade ethanol, electronics, and as a feedstock for biodiesel and formaldehyde in building materials. Regulatory changes and advancements in methanol refueling infrastructure impact market trends.

Methanol, derived from natural gas and coal feedstocks, is a versatile chemical with applications in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, insulation, and construction. Its price is influenced by feedstock costs and market demand, which can be impacted by economic factors, energy policies, technological advancements, supply disruptions, and regulatory changes. Downstream products like formaldehyde, building materials, fuel-grade ethanol, and clean-burning fuels also influence methanol pricing. Key producers include OCI, WFS, and Methanol Institute. Methanol's properties, such as high strength, resistance to water, heat, and chemicals, make it essential in resins, solvents, and adhesives. Its use in carbon dioxide and hydrogen production, methanol refueling infrastructure, MTBE, biodiesel, and marine applications further expands its market reach. Natural gas reserves and feedstock availability also play a crucial role in methanol production and pricing.

Segment Overview

Derivative Type 1.1 Formaldehyde

1.2 Gasoline

1.3 Acetic acid

1.4 DME

1.5 MTO/MTP and others End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Construction

2.3 Paints and coatings

2.4 Electronics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Formaldehyde- Methanol, a versatile derivative of natural gas and coal, plays a pivotal role in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, insulation, and the construction sector. In the pharmaceutical industry, methanol serves as a crucial feedstock for producing essential drugs. In the appliance sector, methanol is used as a solvent in various applications. In the packaging industry, methanol's high strength and resistance to water, heat, and chemicals make it an ideal choice for producing high-quality containers. Methanol's insulation properties are leveraged in the construction sector, where it is used in the production of formaldehyde-based resins, such as urea-formaldehyde, phenol-formaldehyde, and melamine-formaldehyde. These resins are widely used in manufacturing building materials like insulation foam, laminates, and fiberboards. Methanol's adhesive qualities are also utilized in the automotive sector for producing interior components, such as dashboards, door panels, and other trim parts. Methanol Institute, MMSA, OCI, WFS, and other methanol industry players are investing in methanol facilities to meet the growing demand for methanol and its derivatives. Carbon dioxide and hydrogen are increasingly being used as feedstocks to produce methanol through the methanol refuelling infrastructure. Methanol is also used as a fuel-grade ethanol and as a clean-burning fuel in marine applications. Regulatory changes and the depletion of natural gas reserves are driving the need for alternative feedstocks for methanol production. Methanol is also used as a solvent in the electronics industry and as a raw material in the production of MTBE, biodiesel, and formaldehyde. Methanol's energy density and clean-burning properties make it an attractive alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The global methanol pricing continues to be a critical factor in the growth of the methanol market.

Research Analysis

The Methanol market encompasses the production, consumption, and pricing of this versatile chemical. Methanol, a colorless, flammable liquid, is primarily used as a building block for various chemicals and as a clean-burning fuel in marine applications and industries. Key alternatives in the fuel market include MTBE, biodiesel, fuel-grade ethanol, and natural gas. Methanol's energy density is comparable to these fuels, making it a viable option for energy transition. Regulatory changes and environmental concerns have driven the demand for clean-burning fuels, leading to increased interest in methanol. The global methanol pricing landscape is influenced by factors such as supply and demand, production costs, and regulatory policies. The Methanol Market Size and Application Association (MMSA) provides valuable insights into market trends and developments. Methanol's role as a fuel and chemical feedstock is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

The Methanol market encompasses a significant role in the global chemical industry. This market involves the production, consumption, and trade of Methanol, a vital organic compound used in various sectors. Refining and infrastructure companies play a crucial part in the Methanol value chain, with Methanol being produced primarily from natural gas and coal. Formaldehye, an essential chemical used in the production of resins and polymers, is derived from Methanol. The demand for Methanol is driven by its applications in the production of formaldehyde, methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), and methylamine. The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations, feedstock prices, and technological advancements. The Methanol market is expected to grow substantially due to its increasing use in the production of biofuels and as a feedstock in the production of other chemicals.

