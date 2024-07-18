Methanol Market size is set to grow by USD 6.3 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for formaldehyde and its derivatives boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global methanol market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.32% during the forecast period. Rising demand for formaldehyde and its derivatives is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for methanol in chemical industry. However, fluctuating methanol prices poses a challenge. Key market players include BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Corp., Coogee, ENERKEM Inc., Eni SpA, GNFC Ltd., INEOS AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Oberon Fuels Inc., OCI NV, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Proman GmbH, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zagros Petrochemical Co..

Methanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries China, South Korea, Japan, US, and India Key companies profiled BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Corp., Coogee, ENERKEM Inc., Eni SpA, GNFC Ltd., INEOS AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Oberon Fuels Inc., OCI NV, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Proman GmbH, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zagros Petrochemical Co.

Market Driver

Methanol is a vital chemical feedstock in the industry, serving as the foundation for producing various petrochemicals. These include formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MTBE, which are essential in creating plastics, adhesives, resins, solvents, and other important products. The MTO process is increasingly used to generate olefins like ethylene and propylene from methanol, which are crucial in plastic manufacturing. Additionally, methanol is a primary feedstock for producing DME, a clean-burning fuel alternative and aerosol propellant. Formaldehyde, derived from methanol, is a key chemical in construction, automotive, and healthcare industries for resins, adhesives, and disinfectants. The escalating demand for petrochemicals, olefins, and other chemicals across various sectors is boosting the need for methanol as a crucial feedstock, fueling the expansion of the global methanol market.

The Methanol Market is experiencing significant trends in various sectors. In the transportation industry, methanol is gaining popularity as a clean-burning fuel for methanol refuelling infrastructure. MTBE, a methanol derivative, is used as an oxygenate in gasoline. Methanol is also used as a feedstock for producing biodiesel. In the chemical industry, methanol is used in producing formaldehyde for building materials like insulation and resins. Its high strength and resistance to water and heat make it ideal for construction sector applications. Methanol is also used as a solvent in various industries, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, and appliances. Regulatory changes and natural gas reserves have influenced methanol pricing and supply/demand dynamics. Companies like Methanex Corporation, Petroliam, OCI, Fairway Methanol, Mitsui, and WFS are key players in the global methanol industry. The formaldehyde segment dominates the market, but methanol's use as a fuel-grade ethanol and in marine applications is growing. The Methanol Institute provides market analysis and industry insights. Overall, the methanol market is dynamic and evolving, driven by diverse end-use industries and regulatory changes.

Market Challenges

• Methanol is a crucial chemical produced primarily from natural gas and coal feedstocks. The price of methanol is directly linked to the volatility of natural gas and coal prices, leading to unpredictable production costs and market fluctuations. Demand and supply imbalances, economic factors, energy policies, and technological advancements influence methanol's price. Supply disruptions, such as natural disasters or unplanned plant shutdowns, can also impact methanol availability and prices. As a key feedstock for various petrochemicals, methanol's price is often correlated with downstream product prices. Environmental regulations and carbon reduction initiatives may affect methanol demand and pricing. Additionally, methanol's role as an alternative fuel and its applications in renewable energy technologies are influenced by evolving environmental policies. These factors are expected to present challenges to the global methanol market during the forecast period.

• The Methanol Market faces challenges in various end-use industries such as solvents, pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, insulation, and derivatives like formaldehyde in the construction sector. Methanol's adhesive qualities and high strength, resistance to water and heat make it a preferred choice. However, methanol's production is heavily reliant on petroleum and natural gas, making it vulnerable to price volatility in the global methanol pricing market. Key players in the global methanol industry include Petroliam, OCI, MMSA, Methanol Institute, Fairway Methanol, Mitsui, and WFS. Strategic partnerships, equity holdings, and methanol facility expansions are common strategies to address methanol supply and demand imbalances. Methanol's derivative, formaldehyde, dominates the market in the construction sector. However, the automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles may impact methanol demand. Carbon dioxide and hydrogen are potential alternatives for methanol production, posing a threat to traditional methanol production methods. Methanol Market Analysis indicates that the market's dynamics are influenced by key commercial terms such as methanol pricing, strategic partnerships, and equity holdings. Companies are focusing on innovation to address these challenges and maintain their market position.

Segment Overview

This methanol market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Derivative Type 1.1 Formaldehyde

1.2 Gasoline

1.3 Acetic acid

1.4 DME

1.5 MTO/MTP and others End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Construction

2.3 Paints and coatings

2.4 Electronics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Formaldehyde- Methanol is a crucial chemical with formaldehyde as one of its primary derivatives. Formaldehyde is produced by oxidizing methanol and is extensively used in various industries. In the construction sector, formaldehyde-based resins like urea-formaldehyde, phenol-formaldehyde, and melamine-formaldehyde are employed in manufacturing building materials such as insulation foam, laminates, and fiberboards. These materials find applications in flooring, wall panels, and ceilings. The automotive industry utilizes formaldehyde-based resins for producing interior components like dashboards, door panels, and other trim parts. Formaldehyde is also used in its liquid form, formalin, as a disinfectant and preservative in embalming, medical equipment sterilization, and cosmetics. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of formaldehyde due to its extensive use in construction, automotive, and furniture industries, particularly in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. The diverse applications of formaldehyde are anticipated to fuel the demand for methanol, thereby driving the growth of the formaldehyde segment of the global methanol market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Methanol Market is a significant player in the global chemical industry, with various applications ranging from fuel production to building materials. Methanol is produced from natural gas reserves through a process called methanol synthesis. It is used as a raw material in the production of MTBE (Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether), a gasoline additive, and formaldehyde, used in building materials and resins. Methanol is also used as a fuel-grade ethanol in blends and as a clean-burning fuel in marine applications. Regulatory changes and the shift towards cleaner energy sources have boosted the demand for methanol as a fuel. The global methanol industry is represented by organizations like the Methanol Institute, which focuses on promoting the use of methanol as a fuel and a chemical feedstock. The methanol market is influenced by factors such as methanol pricing, supply and demand, and regulatory frameworks. Methanol's energy density makes it an attractive alternative to traditional fuels, and its versatility as a chemical feedstock further enhances its value.

Market Research Overview

Methanol is a versatile and essential chemical with various applications in industries such as building materials, electronics, solvents, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. The global methanol market is driven by the demand for derivatives like formaldehyde in the construction sector, known for its adhesive qualities, high strength, and resistance to water and heat. Methanol is also used as a fuel-grade component in MTBE for gasoline and as a clean-burning fuel in marine applications. Methanol production is primarily derived from natural gas, with some production from coal and biomass. Regulatory changes and the depletion of natural gas reserves have led to fluctuations in methanol pricing and supply/demand dynamics. The Methanol Institute and MMSA are key organizations that provide industry insights and analysis. Methanol is used as a feedstock in the production of formaldehyde, which dominates the formaldehyde segment. Other end-use industries include automotive, resins, and chemicals. Key commercial terms for methanol include strategic partnerships, equity holding, and the construction of methanol facilities. Carbon dioxide and hydrogen are often used as by-products in the methanol production process. Major methanol producers include Petroliam, OCI, Methanex Corporation, Fairway Methanol, Mitsui, and WFS. The methanol market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for clean-burning fuels and the expansion of methanol refuelling infrastructure.

