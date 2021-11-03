Methanol Market size to Increase by USD 13.23 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., and ENERKEM Inc. | Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from methanol market study

Methanol market size to increase by USD 13.23 billion at over 10% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at over 10% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 9.80% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

78% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Automotive segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include BASF SE, Celanese Corp., ENERKEM Inc., and others

Methanol Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The methanol market is driven by the rising demand for methanol from China. Methanol easily blends with conventional fossil fuels to offer clean fuel benefits at a low cost. Hence, the use of methanol as fuel has been gaining momentum in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. In China, methanol is emerging as an ideal solution in meeting the country's increasing fuel demands. Besides, the high availability of coal resources has helped China to become the prominent consumer and producer of methanol worldwide. All these factors are increasing the demand and consumption of methanol in China, which is driving the market growth.

"Although the increasing adoption of the MTO technology and the increasing demand for petrochemicals in APAC will further boost the market growth, fluctuating prices of methanol might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The methanol market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the methanol market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the methanol market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of the COVID-19 on the methanol market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the methanol market?

Methanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Celanese Corp., ENERKEM Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Methanex Corp., OCI NV, and Proman AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our methanol market snapshot to unlock TOC

