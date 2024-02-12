Method Aesthetics Academy Announces Expansion and New Program Offerings in Pensacola, FL

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Method Aesthetics Academy, a premier institute dedicated to advancing careers in the aesthetic medicine industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art training facility located at 5855 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL 32504.

In addition to the new location, the academy is expanding its educational offerings with the introduction of new courses and the launch of its redesigned website, https://methodaa.com/, where cosmetic injector courses can now be booked online.

The newly introduced courses include:

  • Upper Face Neuromodulators & Dermal Fillers (Levels 1 and 2)
  • Lower Face Neuromodulators & Dermal Fillers (Levels 1 and 2)
  • Platelet Rich Fibrin & Smooth Mono Threads (Levels 1 and 2)
  • Student Professional Shadowing

Courses at Method Aesthetics Academy are designed to cater to the growing demand for specialized training in the field of aesthetic medicine.

With aesthetics course dates available throughout 2024 and more to be added, Method Aesthetics Academy is set to become a pivotal force in shaping the future of aesthetic professionals

Brittany Perez DNP, FNP-C, co-owner of Method Aesthetics Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the new offerings, says, "We are committed to elevating the expertise of our students by providing them with unparalleled access to industry-leading knowledge and practical experience. Our courses are a testament to our dedication to the advancement of aesthetic medicine education."

Katie Reber, FNP-C, co-owner, also shared her vision for the academy's future, "Our passion for aesthetics and education drives us to continually innovate and improve our curriculum. The expansion of our course offerings and the opening of our new facility reflect our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and hands-on training available today."

In addition to the expanded curriculum, Method Aesthetics Academy is excited to offer gift cards, with amounts up to $10,000, unlocking the gateway to a transformative career journey in aesthetic medicine.

In addition, the academy is now accepting applications online for individuals interested in serving as models for practical aesthetics training sessions, providing a unique opportunity for hands-on learning and application of skills.

Method Aesthetics Academy also offers business mentorship and is committed to empowering individuals in the aesthetics industry by offering comprehensive mentorship and training, which can be particularly beneficial for owners of Medical Spas, or MedSpas. Their training programs are designed for all skill levels, focusing on building a strong foundation for aesthetic excellence.

Method Aesthetics Academy is distinguished by its team of passionate professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and a deep love for aesthetics education. The academy's mission is to improve the industry standard by offering a hands-on educational experience that has been notably absent from many certification programs.

For more information about Method Aesthetics Academy please visit: https://methodaa.com/

About Method Aesthetics Academy:
Method Aesthetics Academy is a leading institution in aesthetic medicine education, committed to training the next generation of experts in the field. With a focus on hands-on training and comprehensive course offerings, the academy aims to elevate the expertise of its students, ensuring their success and advancement in the rapidly growing aesthetic medicine industry.

Media Contact:
Brittany Perez
Owner
Method Aesthetics Academy
5855 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL 32504
Website: https://methodaa.com/
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (850) 970-2036

