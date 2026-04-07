Method Communications Names Lexy King SVP to Lead New Corporate Communications Specialist Group

Weber Shandwick and Edelman veteran brings global enterprise expertise to head up firm's newest specialty

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the appointment of Lexy King as Senior Vice President and head of the agency's new Corporate Communications Specialist Group. King brings deep experience advising global enterprises and high-growth startups, with a specialty in helping companies navigate complex reputational challenges and major market transitions, including mergers and acquisitions, crisis management, rebrands, funding announcements, and product launches.

"Lexy's background is exactly what our clients need right now," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method Communications. "She's guided some of the world's most recognized brands through high-stakes moments that could make or break reputations. Formalizing a Corporate Communications Specialist Group has been a natural next step as Method has grown to meet the demands of CCOs and corporate comms leaders, and Lexy is the right person to build it."

Most recently, King led Weber Shandwick's Seattle Market, overseeing regional operations for a multidisciplinary team serving clients across technology, nonprofit, hospitality, and public sectors. There, she orchestrated a vertical-specific AI summit for a Fortune 15 global technology leader and developed a comprehensive risk and reputation framework to support a client's international market expansion.

Prior to Weber Shandwick, King served as Senior Vice President at Revere, formerly an Edelman technology-focused agency, where she led integrated communications for some of the world's most recognizable technology brands as Revere's longest-serving employee. She partnered with Google DeepMind to develop long-term executive thought leadership platforms and position the brand as a responsible AI leader. She also led campaigns for Shopify and supported global expansion efforts for companies such as Airbus. King also launched stealth startups, including 3V Infrastructure and Fastino.

"Corporate communications has never been more strategically important, or more complex," said King. "As executives navigate a minefield of issues like AI ethics and geopolitical risk, corporate communications serves as the connective tissue linking a company's financial narrative and public affairs to its internal culture. I joined Method because our challenger mindset, creative DNA, and deep tech expertise allow us to tackle these shifting issues head-on and turn complex pressures into a clear path forward for clients."

The launch of the Corporate Communications Practice reflects Method's continued expansion in 2025 and into 2026, including winning Salesforce as agency of record and appointing senior leadership across financial services and West Coast operations.

About Method Communications

Method is a global PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing their own challenges. We are cut from the same cloth as the innovative companies we represent. As entrepreneurs in our field, we know how to bring narratives to life and capture the spotlight, driving meaningful business outcomes.

SOURCE Method Communications