Method Communications Names Tech Journalist John Foley as Managing Editor of Content

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the appointment of veteran tech journalist John Foley as Managing Editor and VP of Content & Thought Leadership.

Foley joins a growing content team at Method notable for its roster of former Tier 1 journalists.

After serving as Editor at Large and Editor of InformationWeek's print magazine, Foley oversaw editorial content at Oracle and was then VP of IBM's Content Hub and newsroom. More recently he was founding Editor of the Cloud Database Report. Foley has already been working with Method as a content consultant in support of its tech clients — including a Fortune 40 global telecom company.

"John is already an integral member of our journalistically driven content team, and we're delighted to have him aboard full-time," said Tim Race, Method's SVP of Content & Thought Leadership, who is a former longtime business and technology editor at The New York Times. "John's a great journalist who's adept at helping clients frame and tell their stories. He joins a team who understands what the media are looking for because we've all worked in the mainstream media."

Foley will bring his writing, editing and newsroom management experience to a growing roster of writers that includes former New York Times journalists and others whose work has appeared in Fortune, WIRED, Forbes, Bloomberg News and Protocol.

"It's an exciting time in the world of brand storytelling," said Foley. "I'm thrilled to be joining Method's talented content team and working with its clients to develop and share their most compelling stories of innovation and market leadership."

Foley and his wife, Kathy, who is a content marketing professional, live on Long Island, N.Y. Their Australian Shepherd, Finn, provides 24x7 network security.

