Method Man Launches the Second Phase of MEFaverse

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the people. By the people. MEFaverse by Method Man ("Mef") of WuTang Clan represents the diverse intersection of Hip Hop culture, gaming, art, tech, entertainment, and comic books. As a graphic novel inside the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, MEFaverse not only features the legendary MC and actor Method Man but the project is also his brainchild where he actively participates in its creation and execution in collaboration with Ray Acosta of WMG. After intently working with a team of crypto experts and innovation leaders, on March 25, 2022, Mef and Ray its first phase achieved a successful benchmark and are now launching a unique collection of NFT profile pictures ("PFPs") to its dedicated community centered around "love; love of Hip Hop culture, love of NFTs/Web 3.0, love of art, love of comics, love of skateboarding, love of self, and love for one another," explains Mef. "We literally lifted 20 of the main characters from the graphic novel and made 20x mini-collections consisting of 420 variations and unique traits of each for a total of 8400 variations. Crazy!" says Mef.

"We wanted to provide a safe place for everyone interested in all things Hip Hop, comic books, skateboarding, gaming, Web 3.0 and, of course, art. Times are different today than when I was coming up. Be proud of your nerdism and wear it on your chest! I know I am," continues Mef.

"We are taking chances and creating the unexpected. Building the first graphic novel inside the metaverse with utilities that gives back to the community is priceless, and it's only the beginning," exclaims Ray.

MEFaverse opens minting on Friday, April 8, 2022 to an exclusive audience, with a set price of 0.08ETH coupled with potential residual income for NFT holders. For more information, visit https://www.mefaverse.io/ and join the Discord: discord.gg/MEFaverse for all the latest updates and alpha!

About MEFaverse

The MEFaverse is the first metaversal world where holders get to experience a graphic novel and not simply read it. The story revolves around Method Man, founding member of the greatest Hip Hop group of all time, Wu-Tang Clan, in a world where he became a literal superhero and not just a lyrical one. The project combines all things Hip Hop, skateboarding, and comic books in a format that speaks to all ages. This is where In Real Life (IRL) meets the metaverse. Follow MEFaverse on Twitter and Discord on @MEFaverse and discord.gg/MEFaverse respectively. Visit MEFaverse.io for updated news.

