Method Man's TICAL Official Cannabis Brand Launches in Massachusetts

The Wu-Tang Clan member's storied brand is now available via LowKey Dispensary in The Bay State.

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TICAL Official, one of North America's fastest-growing cannabis brands led by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, Method Man, today announced its adult-use availability in Boston, Massachusetts in partnership with LowKey Dispensary, with more store availability rolling out shortly after that.

"Boston holds a special place in our hearts," says Nathaniel Vereen, TICAL Official co-founder. "There's a great hip-hop community here and the cannabis smokers know their stuff. I'm excited to work with another Black-owned store like LowKey and have high hopes for this launch."

"As a family-owned and proud minority-owned business, we find it refreshing that TICAL, an industry giant, has chosen to join forces with a local privately-held economic empowerment license holder," said Jeff Similien, CEO and owner of LowKey Dispensary. "Our shared vision of delivering top-notch products to the people, uniting music, art, cannabis and community as a way of life aligns with TICALS's mantra 'Taking Into Consideration All Lives.' We look forward to growing our brands together, supporting one another, and leveling up into the future."

SKUs available at launch in LowKey dispensaries are eighths of CHEM91 x G13 and Dual OG S1, with more SKUs launching shortly thereafter.

About TICAL Official:

TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) Official is a New York-based, multi-state operating cannabis brand backed by prolific rapper, actor and entrepreneur, Method Man. TICAL Official prides itself on partnering with the best licensed operators in each regulated state, to ensure that consumers always get the best flower and products possible.

