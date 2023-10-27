Method Man's TICAL Official Cannabis Brand Launches in Missouri

The Wu-Tang Clan member's storied brand is now available throughout the Show-Me State

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TICAL Official, one of North America's fastest-growing cannabis brands led by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Method Man, announced today its adult-use availability in Missouri in partnership with CLOVR. At launch, via VIOLA dispensary in St. Louis, will be TICAL's 1G pre-rolls (three varieties), with multipack pre-rolls (four half-grams) and infused pre-rolls rolling out statewide soon after.

"Missouri is an exciting state for us to be entering," says TICAL Official Co-Founder Nathaniel Vereen." "They have one of the strongest cannabis communities in the country and have always shown love when we come to town. We're excited to be working with CLOVR and have big plans for Missouri."

Josh Mitchem, CLOVR CEO, concurs. "We're thrilled to be supporting this exciting project from Method Man and the team at TICAL Official. Our community is thriving, and we welcome such an iconic new brand into the fold."

SKUs that will be available at launch in VIOLA dispensaries are Iron Lung, The Method as well as Love Jones pre-rolls. With infused pre-rolls and flower rolling out shortly thereafter.

"Representation for the culture and community is one of our biggest priorities at Viola," says Viola CEO and former 16-year NBA star Al Harrington. "I'm eager to help support my brother and friend, Method Man, as he expands to Missouri and continues to grow the TICAL Official brand."

Interviews with all Tical Official's co-founders are available upon request.

About TICAL:

TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) Official is a New York-based, multi-state operating cannabis brand backed by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, Method Man. TICAL prides itself on partnering with the best licensed operators in each regulated state, to ensure that consumers always get the best flower and products possible.

About CLOVR:

Headquartered in Kansas City, CLOVR is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients.

About Viola:

Viola, co-founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew in 2011, is one of the nation's oldest minority producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products.

