Method Man's TICAL Official Cannabis Brand Launches in New Mexico

News provided by

TICAL Official

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Wu-Tang Clan member's storied brand is now available via Cave City Cannabis

CARLSBAD, N.M., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TICAL Official, one of North America's fastest-growing cannabis brands led by prolific rapper, actor and entrepreneur Method Man, today announced its adult-use availability in Carlsbad, NM in partnership with Cave City Cannabis with more store availability expected to roll out shortly.

"Method Man and Wu-Tang Clan have a beloved fanbase here in New Mexico," said Ryan Echavarria, co-founder at Cave City Cannabis. "The opportunity to work alongside Meth and his team at TICAL Official will have a very positive impact on the state and we 're excited to move things forward."

"For two decades, New Mexico has shown a lot of love to Meth and the family, and we appreciate that," said Nathaniel "Nutta" Vereen, co-founder at TICAL Official. "As we continue to grow across the US, it's incredibly meaningful to finally land in New Mexico as well. Very excited to celebrate this weekend with our retail partners, and Method Man and Redman."

SKUs available at launch include eights of The Method, Iron Lung and Love Jones. Prerolls of the aforementioned and Hash Holes will follow soon thereafter. Participating dispensaries carrying TICAL Official include Altitude Cannabis, High Altitude Exotics, Roadrunner and Hashtag Cannabis.

Altitude Dispensary, in Rio Rancho, will have TICAL Official products available before the High Times event on December 9 for those attending the show.

Interviews with all TICAL Official's co-founders are available upon request.

About TICAL
TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) Official is a New York-based, multi-state operating cannabis brand backed by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, Method Man. TICAL prides itself on partnering with the best licensed operators in each regulated state, to ensure that consumers always get the best flower and products possible.

SOURCE TICAL Official

