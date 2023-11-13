Method Man's TICAL Official Cannabis Brand Launches in Rhode Island

TICAL Official

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Wu-Tang Clan member's storied brand is now available via retailers throughout The Ocean State.

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TICAL Official, one of North America's fastest-growing cannabis brands led by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, Method Man, today announced its adult-use availability in Rhode Island, in partnership with THCBD llc, theFarmacist and Solar Cannabis Co.

"Rhode Island is a dope state," says Nathaniel Vereen, TICAL co-founder. "They always show us love when we come to town. There's a great hip-hop community here and the people are cool. There are some real cannabis smokers here and we're happy to have one of the state's only Black cultivators and are proud to be working with him and the entire team. We have high hopes for The Ocean State." 

"We're excited to support this launch and look forward to a long-term relationship with the TICAL brand," said Anthony Walker, Owner, THCBD. "As big fans of Method Man, we are proud to help bring it to the people of Rhode Island."

"TICAL partnered with one of the best cultivators in Rhode Island, THCBD llc, to bring this iconic brand to life for the people of this great state," says Jordan Carlson, founder of theFarmacist, a connector in the cannabis industry. "Having a long-term relationship with Method Man and his team, it only made sense to make this collaboration happen since theFarmacist and TICAL are about to bring the fire to The Ocean State."

"Solar's pumped to work with Method Man and TICAL," said Ed Dow, CEO at Solar Cannabis. "Meth is a legend in the industry and we're excited to bring his products into Rhode Island."

SKUs available at launch in Solar dispensaries are eights of Loves Jones, The Method, and Judgement Day, with prerolls and other infused products following shortly. 

Interviews with all Tical Official's co-founders are available upon request.

About TICAL:

TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) Official is a New York-based, multi-state operating cannabis brand backed by prolific rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, Method Man. TICAL prides itself on partnering with the best licensed operators in each regulated state, to ensure that consumers always get the best flower and products possible.

