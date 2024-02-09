Method Man's TICAL Official Cannabis Brand Re-Launches in Nevada

The Wu-Tang Clan superstar's brand is now available at Global Harmony Dispensary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TICAL Official, one of North America's fastest-growing cannabis brands led by superstar rapper, actor and entrepreneur, Method Man, announced today its adult-use availability in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada in partnership with Global Harmony Cannabis with more store availability rolling out shortly after.

"We've had a great relationship with TICAL for a minute, so it's exciting to see the SKU back online," said John Heishman, Global Harmony Dispensary's founder. "Re-launching the brand coinciding with Big Game weekend and Wu Tang Clan starting its residency at the Virgin Hotel is the best kind of timing alignment, and we can't wait to see how customers respond to TICAL."

"With the Wu-Tang Clan residency getting underway, the timing couldn't be better for TICAL to be live again in Las Vegas," said Nathaniel "Nutta" Vereen, co-founder at TICAL Official. "As we continue to take the US by storm, it's great to relaunch in Sin City and we're very excited to celebrate this weekend with Global Harmony."

SKUs available at launch include eights of The Method, with Love Jones following shortly after.

About TICAL

TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) Official is a New York City-based, multi-state operating cannabis brand backed by superstar rapper, actor and entrepreneur, Method Man. TICAL prides itself on partnering with the best licensed operators in each regulated state, to ensure that consumers always get the best flower and products possible.

