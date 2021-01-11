Method Media Intelligence (MMI) receives MRC accreditation

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MMI announced that it has received its Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for both Measurement of Display Impressions (Begin to Render) and reporting of Bot (Invalid) and Valid activity in Desktop, Mobile Web and Mobile In-App environments.

"This is a great validation of our patented approach to verification," said CEO and Founder Shailin Dhar. Based on 7 years of research and experience in the advertising technology industry, MMI has built an innovative product that can make a quality and IVT determination on every possible impression, and does not utilize cookies or PII."

"We congratulate MMI on earning the distinction of MRC accreditation," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "The accreditation process is a rigorous undertaking, and this achievement underscores MMI's commitment to protecting marketers' digital ad spend, and the high degree of quality with which they do so."

"While receiving this seal for ad verification is celebrated, our story at MMI is bigger than just verification, we are also a verified data warehouse," said Dhar.

MMI's product records data on every impression that is served, and therefore is able to connect the dots for marketers and help them use granular data to better understand their ad spend. Use cases range from connecting DSP and ad server data with quality metrics, supply path optimization, planning, negotiations with suppliers, among other things. MMI stores and retains all of this data indefinitely which has allowed teams across organizations to make better data-based decisions. Our data interoperability allows forward thinking marketing teams to dig into the data and improve outcomes.

All in all, this is just the beginning for MMI and we expect many more exceptional developments into 2021 and beyond.

SOURCE Method Media Intelligence

Related Links

https://www.methodmi.com

