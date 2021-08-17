Method Named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech PR firm Method Communications today announced that it has been named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list by PRNEWS. The winning organizations exemplify exceptional work among PR agencies as well as efforts related to building company culture, including diversity and inclusion, gender equality, career development, giving back to the community, work-life balance, and more.

"What an unbelievable year it has been, in the truest sense of the word. Our focus has consistently been providing the best possible culture and environment for our team while maintaining a high level of service and partnership with our clients, and we are honored to receive this award as recognition of that effort," said Co-founder and General Manager Jacob Moon. "The past year has required our team to be extremely focused, yet nimble enough to tackle some of the toughest challenges our clients have faced. We are excited to continue providing sound strategy for these dynamic companies and executives, along with flawless execution to bring their bold ideas to life."

Unlike many agencies that were affected by COVID-19, Method saw nearly 10% growth this past year and has seen strong growth through 2021. Method avoided the downturn that many experienced thanks to a strategic focus on working with clients in the enterprise tech and fintech spaces — companies that keep the internet and infrastructure of businesses running.

In addition, Method has built unrivaled experience guiding clients through corporate financial transactions, including IPOs and SPACs, which has increased the demand for its services. In 2020, Method launched several new benefits and resources that added unique value for its clients. These include the Method Media Watch and TechTalk newsletters, Media Mingles, and the Method Communications Score, which measures campaign effectiveness.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City and London, Method has established itself as an agency partnering with Fortune 500 companies as well as some of the biggest names in tech, including 1Password, Adyen, Celonis, Confluent, Facebook, Overstock.com, PagerDuty, SurveyMonkey, Vivint Smart Home and Webflow.

ABOUT METHOD

Method is the PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. Method is part of VCCP Business and partners with award-winning European technology agency Harvard and customer advocacy specialists inEvidence. The agency was recently named the 2021 Tech Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media and to Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best PR Agencies. To learn more, visit methodcommunications.com or connect through LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

SOURCE Method Communications

Related Links

http://methodcommunications.com

